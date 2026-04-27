Norwalk-La Mirada School District Moves to Hire Controversial Former Politician as $240,000 Legal Counsel

By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

April 27, 2026

The Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District is on the verge of approving a $240,000-a-year legal services contract with Sarega Law, APC—handing a major public agency role to an attorney whose legal career spans only a few years but whose political baggage stretches much longer.

District documents show the agreement would pay Andrew Sarega $20,000 per month for general counsel services, covering litigation, liability, and personnel matters. The contract also includes open-ended reimbursements for litigation costs, consultants, investigators, and travel—meaning the true cost to taxpayers could climb well beyond the base annual figure.

That price tag alone is significant. But what makes the deal more striking is who is getting it.

Item from NLMUSD agenda.

A review of past reporting by Los Cerritos Community News paints a deeply controversial picture of Sarega’s public career. He resigned from the La Mirada City Council in 2024 shortly after finally becoming mayor. Before that, his tenure included campaign finance violations that resulted in fines from the Fair Political Practices Commission, involvement in what was described as “dark money” activity in local elections, and a history of contentious political and legal battles—including a failed lawsuit against this publication.

For background on Sarega’s record, see prior reporting including his 2024 resignation as mayor, campaign finance violations, and dark money concerns tied to his campaigns.

Earlier FPPC investigations into Sarega’s campaign activities remained active at the time, and prior coverage detailed repeated controversies surrounding his conduct in office. Despite that history—and despite having only recently entered the legal profession—he is now being positioned as the chief outside legal advisor for a major school district.

The district’s proposed agreement raises additional concerns about oversight and fiscal exposure. While marketed as a flat monthly rate, the contract explicitly allows for additional billing tied to litigation and outside experts. In practice, those costs can quickly escalate, particularly in a district that routinely deals with labor disputes, special education cases, and potential liability claims.

In short, the $240,000 figure may only be the floor.

School districts typically rely on law firms with deep benches and decades of experience in education law. Here, trustees appear ready to commit substantial public funds to a single attorney with a limited track record in the field—while accepting a contract structure that leaves the door open for significantly higher spending.

The agreement was submitted by Interim Superintendent Tania Magaña and is expected to come before the Board of Education for approval. Whether board members scrutinize the qualifications, cost structure, and history behind the hire—or simply move it forward—will determine how much accountability the public sees before the deal is finalized.

At a time when schools are tightening budgets and families are watching every dollar, the question is simple: why this attorney, at this price, and with this record?

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