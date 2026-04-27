Burnout isn’t Imagined: The Real Pressures Pushing Working Moms to the Edge

Many women are experiencing stress as they try to balance home responsibilities with job duties.

With women being an integral part of the American workforce, it’s important to bring to light the challenges many working women face as they carry an extraordinary load, and better understand that the stress they experience isn’t imagined.

In fact, it’s well‑documented that the stress working women experience is widespread and shaped by both structural pressures and day‑to‑day realities. According to Dr. Ashley Zucker, a psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente Southern California, there’s a clear, grounded look at the forces behind that stress, along with context from recent research and expert perspectives.

Core Sources of Stress for Working Women

Dual expectations at work and home: “Many women face demanding workplace responsibilities — tight deadlines, high‑stakes projects and performance pressure — while simultaneously managing childcare, household duties and emotional labor at home,” Dr. Zucker says. “This combination leaves many feeling stretched thin.”

The “mental load” and invisible labor: “Beyond physical tasks, women often carry the cognitive burden of planning, organizing and anticipating family needs,” Dr. Zucker notes. “This mental load contributes significantly to chronic stress and burnout.”

Societal and cultural expectations: “Women frequently feel pressure to excel in both career and caregiving roles, often without adequate support systems,” Dr. Zucker says. “These expectations can amplify guilt, especially when work obligations cause them to miss family moments.”



How This Stress Shows Up

Burnout and exhaustion: Research shows that a majority of working parents — especially mothers — report significant burnout as they try to manage both domains at home and at work.

Reduced mental and physical health: Women are more likely than men to experience stress‑related health issues, including anxiety, sleep disruption and chronic conditions.

Guilt and emotional strain: Many working mothers describe guilt about not being “present enough” at home or not giving enough at work, creating a constant sense of falling short.

Why This Stress Matters

Impact on children and family dynamics: “When parents are overwhelmed, it affects emotional availability and family relationships,” notes Dr. Zucker. “Conversely, when women achieve a healthier balance, children benefit from increased stability, engagement and emotional well‑being.”

Impact on career progression: “Chronic stress can reduce productivity, limit opportunities for advancement and make it harder to pursue long‑term professional goals,” Dr. Zucker says.

Impact on overall life satisfaction: “Studies show that parents who shift from seeking a ‘perfect balance’ to more flexible ‘work‑life integration’ report higher satisfaction across work, family and personal domains,” notes Dr. Zucker.



Contextual Background: Why This Is So Common Today

Modern workplaces blur boundaries: Technology makes it harder to “leave work at work,” increasing the sense of being constantly on call.

Child care challenges: Reliable, affordable child care remains a major barrier, forcing many women to juggle unpredictable schedules and emergencies.

Shifting family structures: Many households rely on dual incomes, meaning women often cannot step back from work even when family demands intensify.

Persistent gender norms: Despite progress, women still perform a disproportionate share of domestic labor, even when working full‑time.

A Thought‑Provoking Insight

A growing body of research suggests that the goal for working women shouldn’t be “perfect balance” — which implies equal attention to everything, Dr. Zucker advises. Rather, intentional integration, where women make choices that support work, family, community and self simultaneously should be the priority.

“This shift can reduce stress and increase fulfillment,” she said.

Kaiser Permanente offers valuable information related to stress management.

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