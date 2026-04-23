Commerce Sets Community Meeting on Sales Tax Measure Amid Revenue Threat

April 23, 2026

LCCN Staff Report

The City of Commerce will host an informational community meeting on Measure PC, a proposed quarter-cent sales tax aimed at protecting local services, on Wednesday, May 6 at 6 p.m. inside Council Chambers at 5655 Jillson Street.

The meeting is part of an ongoing outreach effort to explain the Commerce Essential Services Protection Measure, which will appear on the June 2026 ballot. City officials say the proposal is designed to ensure tax dollars remain in Commerce to support core services, including public safety, youth and senior programs, and infrastructure maintenance.

“Transparency is our priority, and we want to ensure our residents are well-informed of the City’s fiscal future and the factors currently shaping our budget,” Commerce Mayor Kevin Lainez said. “These meetings are an invitation for the community to ask questions and learn more about the steps we are taking to maintain our essential services.”

The push for Measure PC follows a Feb. 24 City Council decision declaring a fiscal emergency, driven largely by anticipated losses tied to new state gambling regulations. Officials estimate the City could lose up to $18 million annually in casino-related revenue. The Commerce Casino currently generates more than $30 million a year for the General Fund, accounting for over 40 percent of the City’s roughly $80 million budget.

City officials warn that such a reduction would significantly strain operations and threaten quality-of-life services relied upon by residents.

Measure PC would add a quarter-cent to the local sales tax, allowing the City to capture the remaining available increment before reaching the countywide cap of 10.75 percent. Commerce’s current rate stands at 10.50 percent, leaving only a quarter-cent available. If another agency, such as Los Angeles County or Metro, claims that remaining share, the revenue would be directed toward regional programs rather than local services.

City Manager Ernie Hernandez said the meetings are designed to give residents a clear understanding of the stakes.

“We know how much our residents rely on key services every single day, from our public safety to our senior and youth programs,” Hernandez said. “These community meetings serve as a primary opportunity for the public to hear the facts — with a dedicated portion of the hour set aside specifically for resident questions.”

If approved by voters, Measure PC is expected to generate approximately $4.5 million annually. City officials say the funds would be dedicated to maintaining essential services, including emergency response, recreation programs, street repairs, and the upkeep of public spaces.

Each meeting will include a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session with City staff. Additional information about Measure PC and future meetings is available at www.CommerceMeasurePC.com.

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