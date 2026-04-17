Whittier Narrows Dam Project Could Shut Down Pico Rivera Landmarks, Officials Tell Residents

April 17, 2026

By Brian Hews

Officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joined Pico Rivera leaders to outline the scope of the long-anticipated safety improvements and what they could mean for local facilities as construction moves forward.

Among the most significant concerns discussed were the potential closures of the Pico Rivera Sports Arena, the Pico Boys Baseball League fields, a city-owned golf course, and nearby park areas. Equestrian Bicentennial Park was also identified as a site that could be affected during construction.

The project, estimated at more than $735 million, is designed to strengthen the dam’s ability to manage flood risk for a large portion of Los Angeles County. The structure has long been considered critical infrastructure, protecting more than one million residents and billions of dollars in property downstream.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027 and continue into the early 2030s. While the dam itself will remain operational throughout the process, officials indicated that surrounding areas may face temporary or extended disruptions depending on construction phases.

The meeting also highlighted the scale and complexity of the work, which has been years in the making and recently moved forward with the selection of a construction contractor.

City leaders emphasized the importance of keeping residents informed as details continue to evolve, particularly regarding access to recreational facilities and community programs that could be displaced.

Pico Rivera Mayor Gustavo Camacho told LCCN, “While the Whittier Narrows Dam Project is an important regional investment, it will have significant impacts on our Pico Rivera community—from the closure of our golf course and access challenges to the Sports Arena, to the displacement of our 70-year-old Pico Boys baseball program. Our focus is on protecting our residents and preserving our community programs. We are actively working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on mitigation measures and pursuing federal funding to address these impacts. At the same time, we are committed to relocating the Pico Boys so our youth can continue to play without interruption. We will continue to advocate strongly to ensure Pico Rivera receives the support it deserves throughout this process.”

For more information about the project, visit: https://wndsafetyproject.sec.

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