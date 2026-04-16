Weight Management: Read the Nutrition Label for Sugar Content

A large number of Americans consume high amounts of sugar in different forms, such as sodas, juices, and other sugary drinks. Even many foods contain added sugar. Due to excess sugar in the diet, most people suffer from unhealthy weight issues and inflammation. It also exposes them to risks, such as heart disease. If you aspire to lose weight healthily, you should pay close attention to your sugar intake. It’s also crucial to recognize that foods and drinks contain both natural and added sugars. Fruits, milk, and other foods are sources of natural sugars, while added sugars (such as high-fructose corn syrup and cane sugar) are found in processed foods. Both types of sugars are chemically similar, but natural sugars tend to be nutrient-rich; they also provide your body with minerals, vitamins, and fiber.

Unfortunately, added sugars don’t offer significant nutritional value. But they can be addictive. If you listen to others’ weight loss experiences, you will realize that learning how to break a sugar addiction is one of the most challenging parts of the journey. It can make you wonder if you will be able to overcome this obstacle. Earlier, nutrition fact labels mentioned added and natural sugars together. As a result, you could not clearly differentiate between them. Today, things have improved, allowing you to distinguish them more easily and in appropriate amounts. Here are a few insights regarding this.

Finding hidden sugars in foods and drinks

Ever since you started your weight-loss journey, you would have expected your weight to drop significantly after excluding items like ice cream and candy from your diet. Despite this, little or no progress on this front may seem disheartening. Please don’t worry; many foods and drinks contain hidden sugars that can increase your calorie intake and undermine your healthy eating efforts. You need to identify and eliminate them from your diet. These are usually found in packaged foods, where they are added for sweetness and flavor. They are also used to enhance texture. Even savory items like pasta sauce contain them. For a cleaner diet, you should generally avoid packaged foods and drinks as much as possible. If you cannot eliminate them in the initial years, refer to their nutrition labels.

Nutrition labels show the total sugar content of the food or drink. If an item has 20g of total sugars, of which 15g is added sugar, it indicates that its natural sugar content is about 5g. For more information, check the ingredients list—those listed first are usually present in the highest amounts. That means if the ingredient list includes a specific type of sugar near the top, it indicates the item contains a higher amount of added sugars. As mentioned, sugars can be used in many forms, such as molasses, syrups, and honey. You should keep an eye on all of them. Even terms like sucrose, dextrose, lactose, fructose, glucose, candies, glazed, and others can be worth checking. However, zero-calorie sweeteners are generally considered safe when consumed in moderation.

Foods with the most hidden sugars

Weight loss may be the ultimate goal, but this journey teaches you a lot about your food choices. It can be surprising to know that ketchup, barbecue sauces, pasta sauces, and salad dressings often contain high amounts of added sugars. Your yogurt and protein bars may also contain added sugars unless you choose them consciously. Many nut butters and canned foods also contain high amounts of added sugar.

Does this make you feel stressed? As such, food prepared from fresh ingredients at home is best. If you ever need to use processed items, these details can help you select something with lower sugar levels.

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