Teachers Walk Out in Little Lake District, Impacting Santa Fe Springs, Norwalk, and Downey Students

April 16, 2026

By Brian Hews, [email protected]

SANTA FE SPRINGS — ABC7 News is reporting that teachers in the Little Lake City School District walked off the job Thursday morning after months of stalled contract negotiations, triggering picket lines across campuses serving Santa Fe Springs, Norwalk, and parts of Downey.

The strike, led by the Little Lake Education Association, comes after an overwhelming 94% of union members voted to authorize the walkout earlier this month. Educators began picketing early Thursday, with plans for a rally and march to district offices later in the day.

The dispute centers largely on rising healthcare costs, class sizes, and staffing levels—issues teachers say are directly impacting classrooms.

Union leaders say proposed changes to health benefits could push some employees’ monthly costs as high as $1,400, effectively cutting take-home pay.

“They’ve spent millions on outside contractors instead of investing in our classrooms,” union president Maria Pilios said in a statement, pointing to what teachers describe as misplaced district priorities.

The district, headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, serves roughly 3,600 students across multiple campuses in the region and has been under increasing financial pressure from rising operational costs and declining enrollment trends. ([Wikipedia][2])

District officials pushed back on the union’s claims, saying they remain committed to reaching a deal while maintaining fiscal stability.

“Our teachers and staff are at the heart of our district,” Superintendent Jonathan Vasquez said, adding that the district must also meet state-required reserve levels and balance competing financial demands.

The standoff escalated further after union officials filed an unfair labor practice complaint, alleging the district improperly asked teachers to disclose whether they intended to strike.

For families, the immediate impact is unclear but disruptive. While the district has not announced full campus closures, instruction is expected to be significantly affected as teachers remain off the job.

The walkout also highlights a broader trend across Los Angeles County, where school districts are grappling with rising costs,

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