Questions Mount Over La Palma Police Oversight After $8.4 Million Verdict

April 16, 2026

By Brian Hews

LA PALMA — An $8.4 million jury verdict against the City of La Palma is now raising broader questions about how the city handles internal complaints within its police department, with a La Palma resident telling Los Cerritos Community News that residents should formally call for an independent investigation and records request.

An Orange County jury awarded $8.4 million in damages to former La Palma police officer Ross Byer in December, finding the City liable for discrimination, retaliation, and failure to prevent discrimination. The verdict included approximately $3.9 million in past damages and $4.5 million in future damages. The City has since filed an appeal.

According to court records presented at trial, Byer alleged he was subjected to discriminatory treatment by a supervisor and reported the conduct to department leadership. Documents disclosed during the case indicate those concerns were elevated to City officials, but questions remain about how—or whether—the City responded.

Adding to those concerns, a La Palma resident has now formally urged the City to commission an independent review of the department, citing what he describes as a “fundamental breakdown” in oversight and accountability.

In a letter sent to Interim Police Chief Todd Mattern, the longtime resident wrote that sworn testimony in the case shows that complaints raised by Byer were not properly investigated.

“No formal investigation was initiated at any level. The complaint was not documented. No witnesses were interviewed,” the resident wrote, citing the court record.

The resident further alleged that the issues may not be isolated, claiming similar problems may have persisted for years without corrective action. He called for an independent, external investigation with full authority to review records, interview personnel, and evaluate the department’s complaint-handling practices.

“The issues identified in the record are not speculative—they are established under oath,” Carruth wrote.

City officials have acknowledged the verdict but have declined to discuss details of the case.

In a March 5 statement, City Manager Peter Kim said, “The City of La Palma is aware of the recent decision in the case Ross Byer vs. City of La Palma. We take this matter seriously and are reviewing the matter to determine the appropriate next steps.”

Kim added that because the litigation is ongoing, the City would not provide further comment.

Court documents show a Superior Court judge denied the City’s request for a retrial, noting credibility concerns with key testimony and stating the court would not interfere with the jury’s verdict.

Beyond the lawsuit itself, the resident’s letter points to a broader pattern within City Hall, including significant turnover among senior staff over the past 18 months.

Positions cited include the City Manager, Assistant City Manager, City Clerk, Community Services Director, Recreation Supervisor, and multiple police personnel.

The letter also raises questions about internal promotion practices, noting that two police captains were elevated to the role of chief and then retired roughly one year later, a move that likely resulted in increased pension benefits.

All these decisions, along with the lack of internal investigations, occurred under the current City Council, led by Mayor Nitesh Patel and Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Baker and add to a growing list of concerns following the jury’s findings.

In response to the developing situation, a California Public Records Act request was submitted by LCCN this past Wednesday seeking documentation related to complaints, internal investigations, and communications involving the police department and City leadership.

The request focused on whether formal investigations were initiated, how complaints were documented, and what actions, if any, were taken in response.

The outcome of that records request could provide critical insight into whether the issues identified during the trial reflect isolated failures or broader systemic problems within the department.

For now, the City faces not only a costly legal judgment, but increasing scrutiny over how it handles complaints, supervises personnel, and maintains accountability within its police department.

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