La Mirada’s ‘Mean Girls’ is Totally Fetch

Katie Roche, Sarah-Anne Martinez, Adrianna Rose Lyons and Grace Fluharty star with the company in the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment production of “Mean Girls,” directed and choreographed by Dana Solimando and now playing at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. PHOTO CREDIT: Jason Niedle.

April 16, 2026

By Stepheny Gehrig

“Mean Girls” hit the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts last weekend—and let’s just say it was “grool.” Diving into the complexities of high school hierarchies, love triangles, and friendships, “Mean Girls” takes the stage as one of the stronger musical comedies the theater has presented this season.

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Cady Heron, played by Katie Roche, was beyond impressive. Roche’s vocal abilities are worthy of praise—her tone, cadence, and delivery are all on point. While Cady can be a two-dimensional character, Roche brought depth to the role through her presence and interactions with others. Showcasing her voice early, “It Roars” perfectly sets the tone for a production full of talent.

Damian Hubbard and Janice Sarkisian, played by Gavin Leahy and McKenna Michael, respectively, both delivered standout performances. Leahy’s dance break in “Where Do You Belong?” drew cheers and applause, along with well-timed ad-libs that had the crowd laughing throughout. Michael’s “I’d Rather Be Me” balances empowerment and comedy in a way that becomes one of the show’s strongest moments. Together, Leahy and Michael are perfectly cast, with a dynamic that lives up to the beloved on-screen duo.

The Plastics—Regina George (Adrianna Rose Lyons), Gretchen Wieners (Sarah-Anne Martinez), and Karen Smith (Grace Fluharty)—shine as a trio, highlighting the pressures and insecurities that define their characters. “Sexy,” featuring Karen, plays with the duality of femininity and confidence; “What’s Wrong With Me?” gives Gretchen a moment of vulnerable self-reflection; and “World Burn” allows Regina to unleash the intensity and control that drive her character. Lyons brings grit, Martinez delivers emotional depth, and Fluharty adds sharp comedic timing, making the trio both entertaining and layered.

Although Roche and Eric Myrick, who plays Aaron Samuels, each deliver strong individual performances, the chemistry between the two never quite clicks. As a result, the central romance feels underdeveloped, leaving some key moments lacking emotional impact.

While the show presents itself as a cautionary tale about superficiality, it digs deeper into the pressure to fit into labels and expectations, particularly among young women. The musical offers a multifaceted look at identity, popularity, and the roles people feel forced to play.

Though “Mean Girls” has long been a 2000s classic, this stage production breathes new life into the story, presenting the characters in a refreshed and modern light. The show runs through May 3.

Tickets can be purchased at https://lamiradatheatre.com

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