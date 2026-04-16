La Mirada Theatre Unveils 2026–27 Season Packed with Broadway Hits and Fan Favorites

By Brian Hews, [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected])

LA MIRADA — The La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts is rolling out one of its most ambitious lineups in recent years, announcing a 2026–27 season filled with major Broadway titles aimed at drawing audiences from across Southeast Los Angeles County.

In partnership with McCoy Rigby Entertainment, the theater will present five productions blending blockbuster musicals with classic storytelling. Season subscriptions are now available through the theater’s official website, as the venue looks to build on its reputation as a regional destination for live entertainment.

Opening the season in September is the cult-favorite Little Shop of Horrors, followed by the Southern California regional premiere of Dear Evan Hansen in late October — a Tony Award-winning production that has drawn strong audiences nationwide.

After the holidays, the theater pivots to drama with a stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird in February, bringing the acclaimed courtroom story to the La Mirada stage.

The energy picks back up in April with Hairspray, before closing the season in June with the global phenomenon Les Misérables, one of the most recognized and enduring productions in theater history.

The lineup reflects a strategy focused on recognizable titles and broad audience appeal — a formula that continues to work for the La Mirada venue as it competes with larger Los Angeles theaters while offering a more accessible, local option.

Ticket sales are expected to be strong, particularly for the high-profile musical titles. Single tickets for the first three shows go on sale in July, with additional ticket releases later in the year. More details, including showtimes and pricing, can be found on the theater’s ticketing page.

The theater, located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard, continues to promote itself as a full evening destination, offering free parking and pre-show amenities — a contrast to the higher cost and congestion often associated with downtown Los Angeles venues.

For readers interested in local arts and entertainment, see previous LCCN coverage on community events and performances and ongoing coverage of La Mirada happenings.

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