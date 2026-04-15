Concentra Opens New Santa Fe Springs Facility

CONCENTRA TEAM: Representatives from Concentra, joined by Santa Fe Springs city officials, community leaders, and local business partners, gather for the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the company’s new facility on Norwalk Boulevard. Councilmember John Mora (fourth from the right, front row) and Assistant City Manager Nicholas Razo(third from the right, front row) are pictured.

April 15, 2026

By Brian Hews, [email protected]

SANTA FE SPRINGS — City officials, business leaders, and healthcare representatives gathered Tuesday to mark the grand opening of a new Concentra facility in Santa Fe Springs, signaling continued investment in workplace health services and local economic growth.

Concentra has relocated to 10710 Norwalk Blvd., Suite A, bringing its occupational health services to a modernized facility designed to serve employers and workers across the region. The ribbon-cutting ceremony drew members of the Santa Fe Springs City Council, local dignitaries, and community stakeholders.

Mayor Joe Angel Zamora praised the move, pointing to the broader impact on the city’s workforce and business climate. “This relocation represents continued investment in our community and reinforces our commitment to supporting businesses that provide essential services to our workforce,” Zamora said.

City leaders emphasized that the new location strengthens access to occupational healthcare, including injury care, physical exams, and workforce wellness services—key resources for the area’s large base of industrial and logistics employers.

Concentra officials highlighted the upgraded facility as part of the company’s ongoing effort to expand access to high-quality, efficient care while supporting employer needs for safe and healthy workplaces.

The opening reflects a steady trend of healthcare and service providers expanding within Santa Fe Springs, a city long anchored by its industrial base but increasingly focused on diversifying services for both businesses and residents.

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