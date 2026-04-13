Norwalk Pushes Transit Project, Resolves Housing Dispute, Oks Emergency Repairs

April 13, 2026

NORWALK — Norwalk officials advanced two of the city’s most consequential development efforts this week while approving emergency infrastructure repairs and contracts with unusually high contingencies — underscoring the growing pressure to manage growth, aging systems, and state housing mandates.

At the forefront, the City Council authorized an exclusive negotiating agreement for property within the Norwalk Transit Village area near Bloomfield Avenue, a key step toward a future large-scale development tied to regional transit.

Artist’s rendering of the Norwalk Transit Village.

The agreement grants Hotel2Suites 2 LLC exclusive rights to negotiate with the city, effectively positioning the developer to bring forward a hotel or mixed-use project. While no final proposal has been approved, such agreements typically signal that detailed plans are forthcoming and that the city has narrowed the field to a single development partner.

City leaders have long viewed the Transit Village corridor as a prime opportunity for transit-oriented growth, and the move indicates the city is accelerating efforts to reshape the area into a higher-density, economically active hub.

At the same time, the council advanced a separate and more contentious project tied to the former Saddleback Hotel site at 12500 Firestone Boulevard — a development that previously triggered a legal standoff under California’s housing laws.

The project, proposed by Brandywine Homes, originally called for 161 condominium units under Senate Bill 330. When the city’s housing compliance status came into question, the developer invoked the state’s “Builder’s Remedy,” a powerful legal provision that can override local zoning restrictions.

Facing the risk of litigation and loss of control over the project, Norwalk entered into a settlement agreement with Brandywine in March, resetting the development under negotiated terms.

The revised project now includes 120 residential units — a mix of townhomes and single-family homes — along with a 1.8-acre carve-out for a nationally branded hotel. This week’s approval of an environmental review addendum moves the project forward under the California Environmental Quality Act, allowing the city to evaluate the revised plan within its broader Heart of Norwalk Specific Plan.

As part of the settlement, Brandywine will reimburse the city up to $200,000 for processing, consultant, and legal costs, shielding the general fund from expenses tied to the dispute.

Beyond development, the meeting highlighted ongoing infrastructure concerns.

Officials approved nearly $200,000 in emergency storm drain repairs near Potter Street, work that bypassed the standard bidding process due to urgent conditions — a sign of strain in the city’s aging underground systems.

The council also approved a citywide sidewalk repair contract totaling about $305,000, paired with a contingency approaching $184,000 — roughly 60% of the base cost — raising questions about potential overruns as the project progresses.

Public safety investments were also part of the agenda, with about $75,000 approved for upgrades to the security office at the Norwalk/Santa Fe Springs Transit Center, aimed at improving operations and safety at one of the city’s busiest transportation hubs.

In a smaller community-focused item, officials approved approximately $85,000 for athletic netting at Zimmerman Park, likely in response to safety concerns tied to recreational activities.

While much of the meeting centered on development and spending, officials also highlighted several community updates.

Congresswoman Linda Sánchez secured funding for improvements at Holifield Park, a popular recreational space expected to see upgrades benefiting local families and youth programs.

The city also promoted Athens Services’ annual community cleanup program, offering residents free bulky item disposal to reduce illegal dumping and improve neighborhood conditions.

And in a lighter moment, Norwalk Transit operators were recognized for winning a regional “Roadeo” competition, showcasing driving skill, safety, and precision — a point of pride for the city’s transit system.

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