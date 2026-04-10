The Largest LA County UbeFest Returns for Its 2nd Annual Celebration — Now Expanded to a Two-Day Weekend in Cerritos

April 10, 2026

By Ellen Rodriguez-Swing

CERRITOS, Calif. — Get ready for The Largest LA County UbeFest as this exciting and flavorful celebration returns for its 2nd annual event, now expanded into a two-day weekend on April 11–12, 2026, in Cerritos.

With more time, more space, more vendors, and more entertainment, this year’s festival promises an even bigger experience for attendees of all ages. Festival hours will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., giving guests the chance to truly enjoy all the fun, food, shopping, and entertainment throughout the weekend.

Brought to the community by the same organizers, the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Cerritos (FAC3) and UbeFest LLC, and proudly supported by the City of Cerritos, this year’s event continues to build on the excitement of its debut with an even more expanded and dynamic festival experience.

This year, LA County UbeFest moves to the outdoor area of the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, providing a larger festival footprint with ample parking and more room for guests to explore everything the event has to offer.

Organizers are expecting around 150 vendors, making this the largest LA County UbeFest to date. Guests can look forward to an exciting mix of ube-inspired creations, celebrating ube, the vibrant purple yam loved in many sweet and savory treats, along with a delicious variety of other flavorful food offerings to satisfy every craving. The festival will also feature a wide selection of merchandise vendors, giveaways, and interactive experiences that add to the fun and festive atmosphere all day long.

Entertainment will be a major highlight throughout the weekend, with performances from acclaimed and crowd-pleasing artists. Featured performers include The Filharmonic, the LA-based a cappella group known for their appearance on NBC’s The Sing-Off; Erik Escobar, the popular Mexipino stand-up comedian known for his sharp humor and engaging stage presence; and Jules Aurora, the Fil-Am singer and actress who has performed on national sports stages. They will be joined by more beloved local artists, making the festival a lively celebration from start to finish.

From delicious food and exciting merchandise to live performances and community energy, LA County UbeFest 2026 promises a full weekend of fun for families, friends, and festivalgoers from all over Southern California.

Cerritos Mayor Pro Tem Lynda Johnson shared her enthusiasm for the event, saying, “Cerritos is proud to welcome back LA County UbeFest for its second annual celebration, now expanded to two exciting days of food, entertainment, and community fun. This festival is a wonderful example of how events can bring people together, celebrate culture, support local businesses, and create memorable experiences for families and visitors in Cerritos and the surrounding areas.”

As the largest LA County UbeFest, this year’s event is set to deliver an unforgettable weekend filled with flavor, entertainment, giveaways, shopping, and all-day celebration in a welcoming community setting.

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