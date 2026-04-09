OPINION: Safer Communities, Stronger Outcomes: Fixing Gaps in Juvenile Justice Reform

April 9, 2026

By California State Senator Bob Archuleta

California is at a critical moment in how it supports young adults transitioning from the juvenile justice system back into our communities. Done well, this work strengthens public safety and creates real opportunities for change. But when key safeguards are missing, it puts both communities and these young people at risk of worse outcomes.

When the state closed the Division of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) in 2020, responsibility for the most serious and violent youthful offenders shifted to counties. These are not low-level cases. They include individuals adjudicated for offenses like murder, rape, and kidnapping, many now supervised locally up to age 25.

As part of that transition, the state created what are known as Less Restrictive Programs (LRPs), or community-based placements. These programs were intended to serve as step-down options within a youth’s court-ordered baseline detention term, representing the final portion of their custody time that would otherwise be served in a secure setting. The concept is not necessarily the problem. The execution is.

Unlike every other youth placement system in California, whether dependency or delinquency, LRPs were created without even the most basic statewide standards. There are no consistent requirements for staff background checks, no clear expectations for coordination with courts or probation, and no uniform safety protocols. There are also no consistent oversight, inspection process, or baseline safeguards to protect both the community and the young people placed in these settings.

In short, the state created a system for supervising its highest-risk youthful offenders in community settings and failed to put guardrails in place.

At the same time, recent policy changes have shortened the length of time these individuals remain under supervision. Under AB 1376, courts face increased limitations on how long probation can oversee youth, even those adjudicated of serious and violent offenses like murder or attempted murder. That means less time to stabilize behavior, less time to ensure accountability, and less time to support meaningful rehabilitation.

This combination of higher-risk individuals, fewer safeguards, and shorter supervision periods is not theoretical. It is already producing real-world consequences. In some cases, youth have been released to LRPs before they were ready, over the objections of trained probation professionals, only to abscond from placement and go on to commit new, serious offenses, even murder.

To be clear, I believe our juvenile justice system is, and should be, committed to rehabilitation. I believe deeply in second chances, in treatment, and in the ability of people to change, especially those who committed even serious crimes as teenagers.

But rehabilitation without readiness is not a realistic strategy. And treatment without accountability is an empty promise. Counties have stepped up to take on this responsibility. They are building programs, developing partnerships, and working every day to manage increasingly complex populations. But they cannot, and should not, be expected to do it without a basic framework for safety and oversight. The solution is not to abandon community-based approaches. It is to do them right.

That starts with establishing basic criteria for Less Restrictive Programs: background checks for staff, clear coordination requirements with courts and probation, consistent safety protocols, and meaningful oversight.

California made a significant policy shift in closing DJJ and enacting additional juvenile justice reforms. But policy decisions do not end when a bill is signed into law. Where the rubber meets the road is implementation – and when gaps become clear, it is the responsibility of policymakers to address them. This is about making sure reform works, for the benefit of our communities and for the young people returning to them. We must ensure they are truly ready to succeed, and that rehabilitation efforts never come at the expense of public safety.

When gaps in the system are left unaddressed, the consequences are not abstract. They are felt in our communities, in preventable incidents, and in missed opportunities to change the trajectory of young lives.

Public safety should never be left to chance. Right now, in this space, it is.

It’s time to fix that.

Best regards, Senator Bob Archuleta

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