Cameras in the Bushes? Cerritos Residents Warned as Burglars Deploy High-Tech Surveillance

April 7, 2026

By Brian Hews, [email protected]

CERRITOS — Just when you thought security cameras were for homeowners, burglars are now installing their own.

In a development that feels more like a spy movie than suburban life, a hidden surveillance camera was recently discovered tucked inside bushes on a quiet residential street in Cerritos—and authorities say it’s not an isolated incident.

According to the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station, the device was found on the 12500 block of Summerwind Street, positioned to quietly monitor activity at a nearby home. Even more concerning, similar devices have reportedly been spotted mounted on poles in other parts of the city. Translation: someone is watching.

According to the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station, the device was found on the 12500 block of Summerwind Street.

This isn’t a random prank or neighborhood curiosity. It’s part of a growing pattern across Southern California where organized burglary crews are using hidden cameras to “case” homes before striking. In Arcadia, a homeowner previously discovered a camera camouflaged in a hedge and aimed directly at nearby homes, prompting police warnings that the device was likely used to track residents’ routines. A similar case in Garden Grove involved a camera hidden in bushes outside a residence.

The trend has also surfaced farther north. In San Jose, police reported multiple hidden cameras placed outside homes, some connected to Wi-Fi and portable power sources, believed to be used by burglary crews to monitor when residents leave and how long they are gone.

Law enforcement agencies have increasingly linked these tactics to organized theft rings—sometimes referred to as “burglary tourism”—that methodically target neighborhoods with higher-value homes and predictable routines. These are not smash-and-grab crimes; they are calculated operations using technology to remove guesswork and reduce risk.

Authorities are urging residents to stay alert and check their property and surrounding areas regularly. Look for small devices hidden in bushes or landscaping, cameras attached to poles or street signs, or anything that appears newly placed and out of context—especially if it is pointed toward a home, driveway, or front door. If something seems suspicious, do not touch it. Call law enforcement.

Here’s the bottom line: this isn’t paranoia—it’s preparation. When criminals are planting surveillance equipment in Cerritos neighborhoods, they’re not guessing anymore. They’re studying you.

And that raises the uncomfortable question—if one camera was found, how many others haven’t been?

Residents who spot suspicious devices or activity are urged to contact the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station at 562-860-0044.

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