New Downey Bridge Clinic Aims to Reduce Hospital Readmissions

Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center has reached a major milestone in its continued efforts to provide excellent and safe care to patients through its new Bridge Clinic at Orchard Medical Offices, which welcomed its first patient on March 16.

Designed to support the most vulnerable patients during one of the toughest points in their care journey—the days and weeks immediately after leaving the hospital, the Bridge Clinic provides enhanced, short-term and transitional care for patients with complex conditions.

The clinic helps patients to stabilize after being discharged from Downey Medical Center, so that they can avoid unnecessary readmissions and safely return to their primary care providers.

Kaiser Permanente Downey Service Area leaders, physicians and staff recently joined together to celebrate this important milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Why the Bridge Clinic matters more than ever

In recent years, the Downey Service Area has seen a steady rise in patients at a higher risk for hospital readmission. These patients often have multiple chronic conditions, complex medication needs, and social or behavioral barriers that make the transition home particularly challenging.

Following hospital discharge, patients are scheduled for a post-discharge visit with their primary care physician within seven days. These appointments are effective for many patients, but don’t always allow for the more comprehensive visits some patients require. The Bridge Clinic fills that gap, offering extended visits and support for 30 days or more until they regain stability safely.

Enhanced features of the new Bridge Clinic

The Bridge Clinic has the capacity to see up to 560 patients each month.

Key features include:

Appointments that allow physicians to address complex medical, behavioral and social needs.

In-clinic procedures including IV antibiotic therapy and lumbar punctures.

Technology‑enabled care, including in‑room vitals collection.

A redesigned clinic space with upgraded lighting, flooring, fixtures and exam room equipment to create a healing, member‑centered environment.

“Hospital readmissions often cause higher mortality and can lead to higher morbidity with subsequent admissions,” said Dr. Laurie Anne Chu, area medical director. “There’s a personal cost to being readmitted to the hospital, especially for vulnerable populations, and the Bridge Clinic is taking the right steps to help us decrease our rate of readmissions.”

“The Bridge Clinic is led by the dream team of thoughtful leaders who are always working to ensure we’re doing the right thing for our patients,” said Mitch Winnik, senior vice president and area manager. “It’s a shining example of what we can accomplish when our clinical and operational teams unite around a shared purpose.”

The opening of the new Bridge Clinic reflects Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center’s investment in supporting the highest risk patients during a critical point in their recovery.

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