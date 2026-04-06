27th ANNUAL MICHELLE CAREW CLASSIC: Gonzalez blanks Capistrano Valley for second shutout of prestigious tournament

April 6, 2026

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X

ANAHEIM-Big time players shine in the biggest moments and sometimes in the biggest tournaments, and that’s what Gahr High junior pitcher Isabella Gonzalez did last Saturday.

For the second time in the past three games and fourth time this season, Gonzalez, who is committed to the University of Nevada, Reno, did not allow her opponent to score off her as the Gladiators defeated Capistrano Valley High 10-0 in a four-inning affair in the finale of five games of the Michelle Carew Classic.

Last Thursday, Gonzalez limited El Modena High to one hit in a 2-0 victory. Two days later against the Cougars in the Silver Division third place game at Peralta Park, she faced 14 batters, allowed a two-out single to Cassidy Stinnett in the bottom of the first inning and a two-out single in the fourth while striking out three. She needed 41 pitches and neither runner advanced to second.

“No excuses, but the mound was really bad,” said Gahr head coach Rey Sanchez. “There was a huge hole, and she was forced to throw to one side of the plate. We had to execute a new pitch; we threw a new pitch today and she was willing to do it. So credit to her; she was like, yep, I’ll do it, let’s do that because she couldn’t get the ball inside that well. Credit to her for making those adjustments. When she’s on the mound, we have a shot. We just have to develop the younger pitching.”

Gahr got the scoring going in the top of the second inning when sophomore shortstop Hazel Anglo doubled to the right field gap, went to third on a wild pitch and came home on a groundout from senior first baseman Maryah McElroy. The Gladiators would then put the game away in the next inning as a dozen batters came up to bat.

Senior catcher Alexis Johnson got the party started with a base hit to right field followed by an infield single from sophomore third baseman Megan Wong in front of Stinnett and a single to center from junior center fielder Kayleigh Allen, a transfer from Carson High, to load the bases. Then sophomore second baseman Mylah Burrowes launched a 0-2 pitch over the left field fence for a grand slam and just like that, it was 5-0.

On the next pitch, junior designated plater Cierra Contreras was safe on an infield single and Anglo followed with a hit to right field. Two outs later, junior right fielder Leah Magana singled to left and was replaced by freshman pinch runner Skyy Saucedo. Johnson would be safe on an error, allowing two more runs to come across. With junior Jaidu De Avila Barroga becoming the courtesy runner, she would make it 9-0 on a single from Wong.

The final tally of the game came with two outs in the fourth as sophomore pinch hitter Maya Moreau singled to shallow left and was substituted for Anglo, who concluded the scoring on the next pitch when freshman pinch hitter Rylee Jackson laced a single to left field. Of the 15 offensive players who saw action, all but two had either a hit, scored or drove in at least a run.

Allen, Anglo and Wong all had a pair of hits while six other players had a hit. Since becoming eligible, Allen is batting .471 with a pair of doubles and a home run, has driven in four runs and struck out once in 17 at-bats. The home run was a first inning solo shot against El Modena.

“Kayleigh is a game changer,” said Sanchez. “She’s a game changing defender; she’s a game changing offender. On offense, she hits the ball hard. She can run, she can throw, she goes and gets it out there and she’s been a joy to put in our lineup. She’s meshed so well with our girls. It’s instant game changing with our lineup, so she’s been a great addition for us.”

The Michelle Carew Classic, hosted by Canyon High, is one of the top high school tournaments in the CIF-Southern Section every season and has been around for 41 seasons. Once called the Canyon Tournament of Champions, this is the 27th season it has held the title of the Michelle Carew Classic. Gahr has been a participant since 2018, except for 2020 and 2021, and has a record of 15-15-1. But this is the first time since 2019 any Gahr team has won three of the five games over a three-day span. Last season, Gahr went 1-4.

“This has been one of most prestigious tournaments for many years, and it’s an honor to be here and to play in this tournament,” said Sanchez. “They do a great job running the tournament; our main guy does a heck of a job communicating with us and putting us in the right spot and matches us up early on with certain teams. It allows you to go through whatever level you’re in, whatever bracket you’re in…it allows you to kind of run through some pretty good teams, because you’re going to face really good competition in this one. It was test for us because of our lack of pitching depth.”

Gahr continues to go through its roller coaster of a season, never winning or losing more than three straight games at any point. The Gladiators though have never dipped below the .500 mark and at 11-9, they are grateful to be off until Apr. 14 when they host Mayfair High in Gateway League action before going to league-leading La Mirada High two days later. The 10 days off will give the team some rehabbing and recuperating time off.

“It’s part of our strategy; to keep them guessing,” joked Sanchez of the up and down season. “You don’t know which team is going to show up. But honestly, we’re trying to get our pitching depth in line. It’s been a little bit of a struggle. We’re trying to build up the two and three so Bella can have some support. We’re in great shape; she’s got two shutouts in the last [three] games.

“We’re nicked up, there’s no doubt we’re nicked up,” he later added. “That’s one of the things I just mentioned [to the team]. We have a break; I’m going to give [them] some days off. We are going to practice midweek just to kind of get them back together again to throw the ball and hit the ball. But yes, we need rest, especially after a five games in three days spurt. It is hard on the body. These young ladies work hard; we work them hard and so yes, all the little nicks and things that they have…this is going to give them time to rest.”

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