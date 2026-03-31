Average So Cal Gas Price Tops $6-Thanks Trump Voters…We Told You!

By Brian Hews, [email protected]

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Southern California has climbed to $6, the first time it has reached that level since late 2023.

The increase—just one cent overnight—caps a sharp six-and-a-half-week run in which prices have jumped about $1.40, rising almost daily during that stretch.

The sustained climb has caught the attention of analysts and frustrated drivers alike, as what began as a gradual increase has accelerated into a broader regional spike.

Fuel industry experts point to several contributing factors, including seasonal refinery maintenance that tightens supply, the transition to more expensive summer-blend gasoline, and ongoing constraints tied to California’s specialized fuel requirements. Those conditions often lead to more dramatic price swings in the state compared to national averages.

While the increase is being driven largely by market and supply factors, the spike is also unfolding against a backdrop of renewed political debate over energy policy and fuel costs.

Some national political figures, including Donald Trump, have previously argued that changes in federal policy could quickly bring down gas prices. Energy analysts, however, consistently note that gasoline prices are influenced by global oil markets, refinery capacity, and regional supply conditions—factors that are not controlled by any single administration.

For Southern California motorists, the result is immediate and unavoidable.

After a brief period of relative stability earlier this year, the return to $6 gasoline underscores how quickly prices can shift—and how sensitive the region remains to supply disruptions and seasonal changes.

With the summer driving season approaching, when demand typically rises, the recent surge raises concerns that prices could remain elevated or increase further in the coming months.

For now, drivers are left absorbing the impact of a steady climb that has added more than a dollar per gallon in just over six weeks, pushing fuel costs back into territory many had hoped was behind them.

Related