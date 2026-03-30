The Complete Guide to Moving to Overland Park: Neighborhoods, Costs & What to Expect in 2026

Thinking about moving to Overland Park, KS, in 2026? Consistently ranked as one of the best places to live in the Kansas City metro, Overland Park blends strong schools, a diverse job market, and family-friendly amenities with a relatively moderate cost of living. This guide covers the best Overland Park neighborhoods, current costs, and what to expect when you arrive.

Why People Are Moving to Overland Park, KS

Overland Park is Johnson County’s largest city and a major employment hub, with strong healthcare, tech, finance, and engineering sectors. Residents are drawn by low crime rates compared to many similarly sized cities, high-performing public schools in the Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission districts, and access to Kansas City’s cultural and sports scene within a 20–25 minute drive.

Cost of Living in Overland Park (2026 Snapshot)

The cost of living in Overland Park is slightly above the U.S. average but lower than most coastal metros.

Housing: As of early 2026, median single-family home prices sit around the low to mid-$400,000s, with starter townhomes and smaller homes still possible in the $300,000s in select areas. Newer construction in top school zones will trend higher.

Rent: Expect roughly $1,200–$1,500 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,700–$2,200+ for newer two- and three-bedroom units, depending on age and amenities.

Utilities: Combined electric, gas, water, and trash usually run in the $175–$250 range for a typical home, higher in peak summer months.

Transportation: Overland Park is car-dependent. Auto insurance and gas remain below national big-city averages, but most households budget for at least one vehicle per adult.

Overall, the cost of living in Overland Park tends to be more affordable than major tech or coastal markets while offering comparable suburban amenities.

Best Areas to Live in Overland Park

Overland Park neighborhoods vary from established, tree-lined streets to master-planned communities with pools and trails. Here are some of the best areas to live in Overland Park, depending on your priorities.

North Overland Park & Older Core

Downtown Overland Park: Walkable environment, local shops, restaurants, and a popular farmers’ market. Mix of older single-family homes, townhomes, and some newer infill apartments. Great for young professionals and downsizers who want character and convenience.

Area around 75th–95th Streets: Mid-century homes with mature trees, often at more attainable price points than newer southern neighborhoods. A good option if you’re price-conscious but want to stay within Overland Park city limits.

Blue Valley School District Corridors

135th Street Corridor (approx. 135th–151st): Newer subdivisions, abundant retail, and access to top-rated Blue Valley schools. Homes are typically larger with modern layouts, and HOA amenities such as pools and playgrounds are common.

Southern Overland Park (151st–179th): Rapidly growing with newer construction, master-planned communities, and more space. Ideal for families wanting newer homes, trails, and community amenities, but commute times to downtown Kansas City can be longer.

West Overland Park & Bordering Suburbs

Western Overland Park (near K-7 and K-10 access): Appealing for those who split commutes to Lawrence, Olathe, or the broader KC metro. Subdivisions often feature cul-de-sacs, community pools, and larger lots.

Shared School Zones with Leawood & Olathe: Some Overland Park neighborhoods overlap with highly regarded schools and amenities in neighboring cities, giving you more options within a similar commute radius.

Commuting, Traffic & Lifestyle Expectations

Most Overland Park residents drive, though some express bus routes connect to downtown Kansas City. Commutes to major job centers like the Sprint/T-Mobile campus area, Corporate Woods, and the I-435 corridor usually run 15–25 minutes, depending on rush hour.

Day-to-day life tends to be suburban and family-focused: youth sports, neighborhood pools, park systems such as the Indian Creek and Tomahawk Creek trail networks, and extensive retail corridors along Metcalf Avenue, 119th Street, and 135th Street.

Planning Your Move to Overland Park

Because many people time moves with the school year or corporate relocations, spring and early summer are the busiest months. Homebuyers should be prepared for competition on well-priced properties in popular school zones; renters may find more availability but should still plan ahead.

When you start researching moving companies Overland Park residents rely on, compare not only price but also licensing, insurance, reviews, and familiarity with local neighborhoods and building regulations. Booking several weeks in advance, especially for weekend moves, can help you secure your preferred date.

What to Expect Your First Year

Weather: Hot, humid summers and cold winters with occasional snow and ice. Many residents invest in good HVAC systems and yard maintenance tools.

Community: Neighborhood HOAs and community centers frequently organize events, from pool parties to holiday parades. It’s relatively easy to meet neighbors through schools, faith communities, or local sports leagues.

Amenities: You’ll have quick access to parks, libraries, shopping centers, and medical facilities, as well as the broader Kansas City arts, dining, and sports scene.

Moving to Overland Park, KS, in 2026 means stepping into a stable, growing suburb with strong schools, a diverse economy, and a wide range of neighborhoods. By understanding local costs, exploring different areas, and planning your move early, you can find the right fit and settle in with confidence.

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