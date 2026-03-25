L.A. Dodgers Tell 82-Year-Old, 50-Year Season Ticket Holder: ‘Go Digital’—Or Don’t Go At All

By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

March 25, 2026

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Longtime fan likes paper tickets, even offers to pay for paper tickets because he uses a flip phone—team responds with a hard no.

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The Los Angeles Dodgers have made it crystal clear: if you can’t use a smartphone, you’re no longer part of the fan base—no matter how many decades you’ve spent supporting the team.

In what can only be described as a tone-deaf, corporate brush-off, the organization recently denied a request from an 82-year-old season ticket holder who has supported the Dodgers for 50 years, asking simply to continue receiving paper tickets. LCCN has confirmed the fan’s identity but is withholding his last name.

This wasn’t some casual request rooted in nostalgia. In two letters sent earlier this month, the longtime fan explained he uses a flip phone, not an iPhone, recently underwent a heart procedure, and physically relies on paper tickets to attend games. He even offered to pay for the tickets—something he has done in the past when the Dodgers charged hundreds of dollars per season to print them.

“I truly need paper tickets,” he wrote, adding that he has no issue covering the cost.

The Dodgers’ response? No. No exceptions. Decision final.

Alexander Perdomo, Account Executive, Membership Services for the Dodgers wrote after the fan sent to emails, “I have read your email and understand that we have granted your requests in the past. However, this year and going forward we won’t be accommodating that request. This decision is final.”

Email from Alex Perdomo, Account Executive, Membership Services for the Dodgers.

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Perdomo did not respond to emails from LCCN>

That’s it. No workaround. No accommodation. No acknowledgment that maybe—just maybe—an 82-year-old who has been buying tickets since the Nixon administration shouldn’t be told to download an app or stay home.

And this isn’t just any fan. This is someone whose relationship with the Dodgers stretches back five decades, who has shared tickets with family, friends, and business associates, and who even maintains personal memorabilia from inside the organization dating back to the early 1980s.

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In one letter, above, the fan described the experience of handing someone a physical ticket—the moment they open the envelope, hold it, and connect to the game in a tangible way—something he says digital screens simply can’t replicate.

But that tradition, like the fan himself, appears to have been deemed obsolete.

The Dodgers insist their move to fully digital ticketing applies to everyone, which sounds great in a boardroom presentation but collapses under the slightest bit of real-world scrutiny. Not everyone uses smartphones. Not everyone can navigate apps. And not everyone should be forced to adapt to a system that clearly could accommodate them—but chooses not to.

Because let’s be honest, this isn’t about capability. The Dodgers have printed tickets before. They’ve charged for it. They’ve made exceptions. The infrastructure exists.

This is about convenience for the organization, not the customer.

It’s about streamlining operations, collecting data, and eliminating anything that requires extra effort—even if that “extra effort” is simply printing tickets for someone who has been paying into your franchise for half a century.

The irony is hard to ignore. A team that proudly markets its history, legacy, and generational fan base just told one of its most loyal supporters that those things have limits—and apparently, that limit is somewhere between a flip phone and a QR code.

After 50 years of loyalty, the message is unmistakable: adapt or get left behind.

And for at least one longtime Dodger fan, that’s exactly what just happened.

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