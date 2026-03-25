Feds Drop $145M on Salt Lake City Warehouse for Ice Detention Plan, City Fires Back

March 25, 2026

By Brian Hews, [email protected]

Salt Lake City — The federal government has quietly purchased a massive industrial warehouse in Salt Lake City, setting the stage for what could become one of the largest new immigration detention facilities in the country—and local officials are already pushing back hard.

According to property records and multiple local reports, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), paid roughly $145 million for an approximately 833,000-square-foot warehouse on nearly 25 acres near Salt Lake City International Airport. (Building Salt Lake)

A Salt Lake City industrial real estate broker who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Building Salt Lake that the sale price for the ICE building was high, calling the price “unheard of,” in the Salt Lake City market.

The deal, finalized earlier this month, blindsided state and local leaders. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said neither he nor the state’s congressional delegation was notified before the sale went through. (News From The States)

The facility is widely expected to be converted into a large-scale immigration detention center as part of a nationwide expansion effort that has seen ICE acquire warehouse properties across multiple states.

City leaders wasted no time signaling resistance.

Salt Lake City officials are now exploring ways to limit the project’s impact, including potential restrictions on water usage—an essential resource for any high-occupancy detention facility. A proposed ordinance could cap water consumption at the site far below what a large detention center would require, effectively squeezing the project before it even gets off the ground. (The Salt Lake Tribune)

Mayor Erin Mendenhall made it clear the city is not on board, warning that a facility housing thousands of detainees could overwhelm infrastructure designed for light industrial use, not residential-scale occupancy. (The Salt Lake Tribune)

The backlash isn’t just bureaucratic—it’s public.

Protests have already erupted outside the warehouse, with residents and activists raising concerns about transparency, human rights, and the federal government’s ability to bypass local zoning and oversight. (The Salt Lake Tribune)

The Salt Lake purchase fits into a broader federal strategy to rapidly expand detention capacity by converting large, vacant warehouses into “turnkey” facilities—often without prior notice to local governments.

And that’s the part that’s driving cities nuts.

Under federal authority, ICE does not always need local approval to move forward, leaving municipalities scrambling to respond after the fact—using whatever tools they have left, like utilities, infrastructure limits, and public pressure.

Bottom line: the building is bought, the plan is real, and the fight is just getting started.

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