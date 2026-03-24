‘Eyes Wide Open’ Exhibit in Long Beach Highlights Human Cost of War

LCCN Staff Report

LONG BEACH — A coalition of military families, veterans, and local advocacy groups will host a powerful public exhibit this Saturday aimed at highlighting the human cost of war as tensions involving Iran continue to escalate.

The exhibit, titled “Eyes Wide Open,” will take place March 28 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Bluff Park, located at Temple Avenue and Ocean Boulevard in Long Beach.

Organized by Military Families Speak Out, Veterans for Peace, Long Beach Indivisible, and the Long Beach Area Peace Network, the display will serve as both a memorial and a call for reflection.

According to organizers, the exhibit will honor 13 U.S. service members killed in the conflict, with their photos placed on crosses and other markers. In addition, a separate display will memorialize 175 children reported killed at Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School, represented through personal items such as shoes, backpacks, books, and stuffed animals.

Organizers say the goal is to create a space where the public can confront the realities of war beyond headlines and policy debates. Visitors will be invited to leave notes, flowers, and other items as part of the interactive memorial.

Military families connected to currently deployed service members are also expected to speak, sharing personal accounts of uncertainty and concern.

“My spouse and his unit have been left out there in the Middle East and without enough air defense, they are pretty much defenseless targets,” said Jessie, whose partner is currently deployed. “This is my life partner, not someone’s toy soldier for this administration to play with.”

Marine mom Yadira echoed those concerns, saying, “When my son chose to serve in the military it was to protect our country. Our leaders can’t even get their story straight as to why we are at war with Iran. We military families demand answers. We are the ones that have to pay the price for these wars of choice. We deserve better.”

Organizers say “Eyes Wide Open” is designed not only as a memorial, but also as a platform to raise awareness and encourage dialogue about the impact of war on both soldiers and civilians. Similar exhibits are planned in Washington, D.C., and Boston.

The Long Beach event is one of several demonstrations being organized locally as part of broader “No Kings Day” activities taking place across the region.

For more information, contact Pat Alviso at 562-833-8035 or Jeff Merrick at 562-522-4241, or visit www.militaryfamiliesspeakout.com. Additional details about local events can be obtained by contacting Long Beach Indivisible at [email protected].

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