Asm. Pacheco Backs SB 84 to Stop Lawsuit Abuse Over Technical ADA Violations

BACKING THE BILL: from (l-r) Sean Wilcock, Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation, Timesh Patel, local hotelier, Assemblywoman Blanca Pacheco, Linda Colley, Inclusive Quality Maintenance, Maryann Marino, Regional Director, Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse, Eddie Navarrette, Independent Hospitality Coalition and Adam Struck, Civil Justice Association of California.



March 24, 2026

By Brian Hews

Small business owners across California are sounding the alarm over what they describe as predatory lawsuits targeting minor technical violations—cases that can cost thousands of dollars and, in some instances, force restaurants and local shops to shut their doors.

From mirrors a fraction of an inch too high to parking signs slightly out of compliance, business advocates say a growing number of lawsuits are being filed not to improve access, but to generate quick settlements.

And while late-night TV still has no shortage of over-the-top “hurt in a slip-and-fall?” commercials featuring dramatic reenactments and booming voiceovers, business owners say the real action has quietly shifted to a far less glamorous corner of the legal world—tape measures, parking lots, and bathroom mirrors measured down to the sixteenth of an inch. No helicopters, no sirens, just a clipboard and a calculator.

Those concerns took center stage March 11, when a group of small business owners traveled to Sacramento to meet with Assemblywoman Blanca Pacheco, urging her support for Senate Bill 84, a measure designed to give businesses time to fix violations before being hit with costly litigation.

The bill, authored by Senator Roger Niello, would provide a 120-day window for businesses to correct non-compliant Americans with Disabilities Act issues before lawsuits can proceed. Supporters say the change would protect small businesses from being blindsided by technical violations that are often measured in fractions of an inch.

Under current law, each violation can carry penalties of up to $4,000, and lawsuits frequently stack multiple claims in a single filing—turning minor infractions into major financial threats.

Business owners say the system has led to what they call “drive-by lawsuits,” where plaintiffs or attorneys identify violations without ever entering the establishment, sometimes using online images or quick site visits.

Advocates point to numerous cases across California where restaurants were targeted for issues such as improperly placed grab bars, table height discrepancies, or signage technicalities—violations that could be fixed in an afternoon but instead trigger legal bills that linger for months.

The financial pressure often leaves business owners with little choice but to settle, even when they intend to make corrections. For some, the cost of fighting the lawsuit exceeds the cost of settling, creating what critics describe as a system ripe for abuse.

Assemblywoman Pacheco, who serves on the influential Assembly Judiciary Committee, told attendees she supports SB 84 and has signed on as a co-author of the legislation.

Her backing is significant, as the Judiciary Committee plays a key role in determining whether the bill will move forward.

Supporters say Pacheco’s experience as a former Downey mayor gives her firsthand insight into the challenges facing local businesses.

Maryann Marino, Regional Director for Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse, said Pacheco’s support sends a strong signal to small business owners across the state.

“Hearing Assemblywoman Pacheco enthusiastically share that she is a co-author of SB 84 is music to our ears,” Marino said. “She understands the burden these lawsuits place on small business owners.”

Last year, SB 84 passed the State Senate unanimously, but stalled in the Assembly Judiciary Committee without receiving a hearing. The bill has now been carried over as a two-year measure, with a deadline in June for the committee to take action.

Supporters are urging lawmakers to give the bill a hearing, arguing that the current system disproportionately harms small, family-owned businesses that lack the resources to fight legal challenges.

They emphasize that the goal is not to weaken accessibility laws, but to ensure businesses have a fair opportunity to comply before facing financial penalties.

Without reform, advocates warn, the pattern will continue—minor violations leading to major lawsuits, and local businesses paying the price—no flashing lights required.

Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse, a non-profit grassroots organization made up largely of small business owners, is leading the push for reform.

More information can be found at CaliforniaCALA.org

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