Artesia Secures $2 Million Grant for Botanical Garden Project

March 24, 2026

By Brian Hews, [email protected]

ARTESIA — The City of Artesia has been awarded $2 million in grant funding from the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District as part of a broader $78 million funding round aimed at expanding and improving parks across the county.

The funding, announced March 17, will support construction of the planned Artesia Botanical Garden, a project with a total estimated cost of $9 million. The county grant will cover a portion of the cost, with the remaining funding coming from federal, state, and city sources.

The grant is funded through Measure A, a voter-approved property tax passed in 2016 to expand parks, open space, and related public health and environmental benefits throughout Los Angeles County.

According to city officials, the Artesia Botanical Garden will include a 1.43-acre park designed with plantings intended to attract birds and butterflies, along with educational features highlighting tropical, California arid, and desert landscapes.

Plans also call for a 3,050-square-foot community center with indoor and outdoor space for gatherings and small-scale events.

Artesia Mayor Ali Taj said the funding will help move the long-planned project closer to construction.

“Park spaces are a vital part of any community, and we are extremely excited about our Botanical Garden, which will be a huge addition to our city,” Taj said.

Construction is expected to begin toward the end of 2026.

For more information, contact Artesia City Hall at (562) 865-6262.

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