Gahr High Placed on Soft Lockdown After Campus Fights

March 23, 2026

By Brian Hews, [email protected]

CERRITOS — Gahr High School was placed on a “soft” lockdown this morning following multiple fights on campus, prompting school officials to call in law enforcement as a precaution.

According to officials, the situation escalated enough to trigger the lockdown protocol, which allows classes to continue while limiting movement around campus. No serious injuries have been reported as of publication.

The school requested assistance from the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station, and deputies are now on campus to provide a visible presence during the lunch period. The goal is simple: prevent round two.

Sheriff’s deputies will remain on campus as a deterrent against any additional fights or disruptions while administrators continue monitoring the situation.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Related