La Mirada senior living facility sued for $25 million after sexual assault of dementia patient caught on camera

LA MIRADA NIGHTMARE: Family says intruder accessed resident’s room at La Mirada Heights undetected; investigators fear additional victims

March 21, 2026

By Brian Hews, [email protected]

LA MIRADA, CA — A La Mirada senior living facility is facing a $25 million lawsuit after a disturbing alleged sexual assault of a dementia patient was captured on in-home security cameras installed by the victim’s daughter.

The incident occurred last summer at La Mirada Heights, an independent living facility just south of La Mirada Blvd. and Imperial Hwy., where the victim, a 61-year-old woman suffering from dementia had been placed for care and supervision.

According to prosecutors, a man identified as Jonathan Alvarado entered the woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her. The victim’s daughter, Camille Anderson, said she had installed cameras in plain sight inside the apartment after becoming concerned about her mother’s care.

Anderson said she received multiple alerts from the camera system while at work and checked the live feed, where she saw a man inside her mother’s apartment. She immediately contacted facility staff.

Video later reviewed by Anderson allegedly shows the suspect removing his clothes and entering the victim’s bedroom. Additional footage captured what Anderson described as a sexual assault. Due to the victim’s medical condition, she is legally incapable of giving consent.

Roughly two hours after entering, the suspect was seen leaving the apartment and getting dressed, according to the footage.

Anderson turned the video evidence over to investigators, who later identified the suspect as Alvarado. He has been charged with rape and committing a lewd act on a dependent adult. Authorities said he was taken into custody in June, later released, and was not formally arraigned until January. He is currently out on bond.

The lawsuit filed by the family alleges negligence by the facility, claiming staff failed to monitor access to the property and allowed an unauthorized individual to enter a vulnerable resident’s living space without question.

“When the Sheriff’s Department attempted to locate him, they couldn’t find him because the records the facility had on file did not match who he was,” the family’s attorney said.

In a statement, La Mirada Heights said, “The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority. We are disturbed by these allegations and will fully cooperate with any criminal investigation.” The facility declined further comment, citing the ongoing case and resident privacy.

Investigators now believe the alleged assault may not have been an isolated incident. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect had repeated access to elderly residents through his role and that there may be additional unidentified victims.

The District Attorney’s Office indicated that no additional victims had yet been formally presented by investigators but confirmed the case remains active.

Anderson said she fears her mother may have been targeted more than once and worries about others living in the facility.

Despite the incident, the victim remains at the facility due to the risks associated with relocating dementia patients, which can accelerate cognitive decline and disorientation.

The Sheriff’s Department is urging anyone with information or who may have had contact with the suspect to come forward.

SEO Focus Keyword: La Mirada senior living assault

SEO Title: La Mirada Senior Living Facility Sued for $25 Million After Assault Caught on Camera

URL Slug: la-mirada-senior-living-assault-lawsuit

#LaMirada #SeniorCare #ElderAbuse #LosAngelesCounty #PublicSafety #BreakingNews #LosCerritosCommunityNews

@LASDHQ

@LADAOffice

Related