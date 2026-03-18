Cudahy Council Censures Martin Fuentes After Misconduct Findings

By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

March 18, 2026

The Cudahy City Council voted to censure Councilmember Martin Fuentes at last night’s City Council meeting, following an outside investigation that sustained two allegations of misconduct, moving forward despite his request to delay the hearing and amid public frustration over the lack of disclosed details.

Sources told Los Cerritos Community News the matter has been under review since May 2025, raising questions about why the council is only now taking formal action.

According to a city staff report, officials retained an independent investigator after receiving a complaint alleging misconduct by Fuentes. The investigator interviewed witnesses, reviewed evidence, and spoke directly with the councilmember before issuing written findings.

The investigator determined that two of the three allegations were supported by sufficient evidence.

City officials said the findings were reviewed in closed session. However, the investigative report has not been released publicly, with the city claiming it is protected under attorney-client privilege.

At the start of the hearing, Fuentes asked the council to postpone the item, saying he had only recently reviewed the report.

“I had the chance to read the full report this last Friday… it’s not enough time for me to prepare a comment on this,” Fuentes said, requesting a continuance to a future meeting.

City officials confirmed Fuentes had been notified of the hearing on March 5.

No councilmember made a motion to delay the item, and the hearing proceeded.

A representative from the City Attorney’s Office outlined the process, emphasizing that details of the investigation remain confidential and could not be discussed publicly, even during the hearing.

The city confirmed the sustained findings formed the basis for the proposed censure, concluding Fuentes violated the city’s code of ethics and personnel rules.

If adopted, the resolution imposed a series of sanctions beyond a formal reprimand.

The discipline prohibits Fuentes from holding one-on-one meetings with city employees other than the city manager and city clerk, requires him to complete training, and bars retaliation against anyone involved in the complaint or investigation.

The resolution also removes Fuentes from certain committee and delegate assignments and eliminates reimbursement for conferences, travel, and lodging for the remainder of his council term.

While censure does not remove an elected official from office, it is the strongest punishment a council can impose short of forcing a resignation or triggering a recall. In simple terms, it is a formal public rebuke—an official declaration that a councilmember violated the city’s standards of conduct—often paired with political penalties such as stripped assignments, restricted access to staff, and loss of taxpayer-funded perks.

Public comment quickly revealed frustration with the process, particularly the lack of information about the allegations.

One Zoom caller blasted the hearing, questioning how residents could weigh in without knowing the facts.

“How do you expect the residents to render an opinion… if we’re not being told what he’s accused of?” the caller said, calling the process “a sham” and urging the council to vote no.

Another speaker took a more measured approach, urging the council to ensure the investigation itself was sound before taking action.

“When we’re talking about someone’s reputation, it’s absolutely necessary to evaluate the methods used,” the caller said, suggesting caution before imposing discipline.

An in-person speaker acknowledged the lack of details but emphasized that elected officials must be held to a higher standard regardless of the specifics.

Despite the objections and calls for delay, the council closed the public hearing and proceeded with deliberations.

Councilwoman Amanda Gomez acknowledged the seriousness of the issue, saying the item was not taken lightly and was not something officials expected to confront in office.

“This is not an easy topic… not something I take pleasure in,” the councilmember said before making a motion to approve the censure.

The motion passed 4-0 to censure, with Fuentes abstaining as advised.

The action places Cudahy back under a familiar spotlight—another misconduct case involving an elected official in a city long associated with political controversy.

More than a decade ago, Cudahy became a statewide symbol of municipal corruption after federal investigators arrested its mayor and vice mayor in a bribery sting tied to a marijuana dispensary operator. Both later pleaded guilty and served prison sentences.

That scandal followed national outrage over unusually high salaries paid to part-time councilmembers, forcing reforms and leaving the city struggling to rebuild public trust.

Now, the council is once again confronting allegations involving one of its own—this time largely behind closed doors, with key details still shielded from public view.

For residents, the hearing offered a rare glimpse into the process—but few answers about what actually occurred.

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