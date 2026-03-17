California Legislature Solved One Piece of Homelessness, Now They Need to Renew the Program

By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

March 17, 2026

California may have quietly solved one of the most stubborn barriers keeping people on the streets—then just as quietly put an expiration date on the solution.

A new report from the USC Homelessness Policy Research Institute found that the state’s Pet Assistance and Support program dramatically increased shelter participation and helped move hundreds of unhoused residents into permanent housing by doing something simple: allowing people to bring their pets.

For years, most shelters across California prohibited animals, forcing people experiencing homelessness into an impossible choice—accept housing and give up their pet, or stay on the street. Many chose the latter.

The program, launched in 2019, flipped that equation.

With approximately $15.75 million in state funding distributed to 61 sites, shelters were able to accommodate pets by covering costs such as kennels, veterinary care, pet food, and staffing dedicated to pet-owning clients.

The results were immediate and measurable.

Over four years, the program served 4,407 people and helped 886 of them move into permanent housing—about 20 percent of participants.

Equally important, service providers reported reaching individuals who had previously refused shelter altogether.

Nearly half of unhoused pet owners surveyed in prior studies said they had been turned away from shelters or declined services because pets were not allowed.

That reality created what researchers described as a “stalemate”—shelters couldn’t accept pets, and people wouldn’t abandon them.

PAS broke that stalemate.

Once shelters began offering pet services—food, vaccinations, and veterinary care—they also became more effective at outreach. People who might otherwise avoid government or nonprofit services were more willing to engage when their animals were included.

In many cases, pets weren’t just companions—they were family.

Researchers noted that unhoused individuals often prioritize their pets’ well-being over their own, even delaying medical care or housing opportunities if it meant being separated.

That dynamic helps explain why the program worked.

By removing the pet barrier, participants were more likely to accept shelter, connect with case managers, and begin working toward long-term housing.

The program also proved to be relatively cost-effective. The average cost per participant hovered around $1,500, declining over time as shelters expanded services and infrastructure.

And despite common concerns, liability insurance—often cited as a major obstacle to allowing pets—accounted for just over one percent of program spending.

In other words, one of the biggest excuses for banning pets turned out to be largely overstated.

Still, the program was not a cure-all.

About 606 participants exited back into homelessness during the study period, a reflection of California’s broader housing shortage rather than any failure tied specifically to pet ownership.

Even so, the report makes clear that pet-inclusive policies are a critical piece of the puzzle—one that directly impacts whether people accept help in the first place.

Now comes the part that should concern policymakers.

The funding for the Pet Assistance and Support program expires in June 2026.

Service providers interviewed for the report were nearly unanimous in their concern: without continued funding, many shelters may be forced to scale back or eliminate pet services entirely.

That would effectively restore the same barrier that kept people out of shelters in the first place.

California has spent years—and millions of dollars—trying to move people off the streets. This program demonstrated that one relatively small policy shift can make a measurable difference.

Letting it disappear could undo those gains just as quickly.

The question now is whether state leaders will treat the program as a proven solution worth expanding—or just another pilot project that worked, but didn’t last.

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