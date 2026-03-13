Raw Oyster Recall Linked to Norovirus Prompts Health Warning

March 13, 2026

By Brian Hews, [email protected]

Federal health officials are warning consumers and restaurants not to eat certain raw oysters harvested in Washington state after several illnesses were linked to norovirus contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the alert for raw oysters harvested by the Drayton Harbor Oyster Company in Drayton Harbor, Washington between February 13 and March 3, 2026. Health officials say the oysters may be contaminated with norovirus, a highly contagious virus that causes gastrointestinal illness.

The recall also includes Manila clams harvested in the same area during the same time period. Shellfish from the harvest zone were distributed to restaurants and retailers in several states, including California.

Norovirus symptoms typically appear 12 to 48 hours after exposure and can include vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps, fever, and body aches. Health officials warn that contaminated shellfish may look, smell, and taste normal.

The FDA is advising restaurants and retailers to stop serving the affected shellfish and dispose of any remaining product. Consumers who recently ate raw oysters and develop symptoms are encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.

Norovirus outbreaks are commonly linked to raw shellfish because oysters and clams filter large volumes of water, which can concentrate viruses and bacteria if the harvest area becomes contaminated.

Anyone who purchased oysters harvested from Drayton Harbor during the affected dates should not eat them and should discard the product.

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