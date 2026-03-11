Treasurer Fiona Ma Announces Statewide Effort Connecting 40,000 California Community College Students to $20 Million in Available CalKIDS Scholarships

March 10, 2026

Sacramento, CA — In a significant step to strengthen college access and affordability, State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced that CalKIDS, the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, and the California Cradle-to-Career Data System have launched a coordinated initiative to help eligible community college students access their CalKIDS Scholarships.

Through the partnership, state education leaders are leveraging existing student data systems to help community colleges identify enrolled students who have CalKIDS Scholarships available to claim and use. The effort identified 40,000 community college students with approximately $20 million in available CalKIDS Scholarships. These insights will strengthen targeted campus outreach to connect students with funds that can help cover qualified educational expenses.

CalKIDS, administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board and chaired by State Treasurer Fiona Ma, is a statewide automatic scholarship program created to expand access to college and career training. Eligible California public school students automatically receive up to $1,500 in CalKIDS Scholarships and must claim their account to use the funds for qualified educational expenses until age 26.

Since CalKIDS launched in 2022, the program has provided more than $37 million to support nearly 70,000 students attending community colleges across California.

“This partnership reflects California’s commitment to ensuring that students can access the opportunities already available to them,” said California State Treasurer Fiona Ma. “Through CalKIDS, we are investing in students long before they arrive on a college campus, and this effort helps ensure those scholarships are actually reaching the students who need them most.”

As part of the initiative, CalKIDS participant information is securely matched through the California Cradle-to-Career Data System, which has an existing data-sharing agreement with the Chancellor’s Office. The matched eligibility report is now available to authorized college staff through the Data on Demand platform. Community college districts can use the information to conduct individualized outreach to enrolled students who have available CalKIDS Scholarships, ensuring they are aware of funds that can immediately support their educational goals.

“This collaboration demonstrates the power of connected systems, with Californians at the heart of our shared goals,” said Mary Ann Bates, Executive Director of the California Cradle-to-Career Data System. “This joint initiative is government efficiency and effectiveness in practice, and the California Cradle-to-Career Data System is eager to continue delivering actionable insights that can directly benefit students in their higher education journeys.”

The California Community Colleges system serves more than 2.2 million students annually and plays a central role in advancing economic mobility across the state. By integrating CalKIDS Scholarship data into existing student support systems, campuses can further strengthen affordability efforts and help students stay enrolled.

“Imagine what $1,500 from CalKIDS can mean for a first-generation community college student juggling two part-time jobs,” said California Community Colleges Chancellor Sonya Christian. “It can be the difference between stopping out and staying enrolled. That is why the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office has partnered with the Cradle-to-Career Data System and State Treasurer Fiona Ma. Together, we are building the systems that deliver on this promise. This is what Vision 2030 is about: strong partnerships and modern data systems that ensure every student, in every community, can access the opportunity they have already earned.”

Community college districts are encouraged to use the Data on Demand platform to identify enrolled students with CalKIDS Scholarship indicators and conduct targeted outreach through existing campus communications and student support channels.

Students can visit www.calkids.org to confirm eligibility and claim their scholarship. To claim funds, students will need their Statewide Student Identifier (SSID), a ten-digit number that can be found on their high school transcript or obtained by contacting their former high school.

About C2C: The California Cradle-to-Career Data System (C2C) is the state’s official source of actionable data and research on education, economic, and health outcomes. C2C connects Californians with trusted information and resources, providing insights into critical milestones in the pipeline from early care and K-12 education to higher education, skills training, and employment. The system supports evidence-based decision-making to help California build a more equitable future. For more information, visit www.c2c.ca.gov.

About CCCCO: The California Community Colleges is the largest system of higher education in the nation, composed of 73 districts and 116 colleges serving 2.2 million students each year. California community colleges provide career education and workforce training, guaranteed transfer pathways to four-year universities, and degree and certificate programs. As the state’s engine for social and economic mobility, the California Community Colleges support Vision 2030, a strategic plan designed to serve students, communities, and the planet. For more information, visit the California Community Colleges website or follow the system on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About CalKIDS: The California Kids Investment and Development Savings Program (CalKIDS) is the nation’s largest child development account program, providing scholarships for higher education. Administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board and chaired by State Treasurer Fiona Ma, the program is designed to promote the pursuit of higher education statewide by helping families build assets, develop savings habits, and raise educational aspirations. Eligible public school students can receive CalKIDS Scholarships worth up to $1,500, and every child born in California on or after July 1, 2022 is automatically awarded a CalKIDS Scholarship worth up to $175. To learn more, visit www.calkids.org.

