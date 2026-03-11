Artesia Secures State Approval of Housing Plan

March 11, 2026

By Brian Hews, [email protected]

The City of Artesia has received official certification from the State of California for its latest Housing Element, marking a key milestone in the city’s long-range planning efforts and its obligation to plan for additional housing under state law.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development certified Artesia’s 6th Cycle Housing Element on March 5, nearly a month after the Artesia City Council formally adopted the document during its February 9 meeting.

Housing Elements are required planning documents that outline how cities will accommodate their assigned share of new housing under the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation process. The plan identifies potential housing sites, policies, and programs designed to encourage new development, expand housing opportunities, and address barriers that may limit housing construction.

City officials said the certification follows months of revisions, public input, and coordination with state housing officials.

During the process, the city also experienced staffing transitions within its Community Development Department, which officials said added challenges while the plan was being finalized. Despite those hurdles, city staff and leadership continued working with the state to ensure the document complied with state housing requirements while reflecting the needs of the Artesia community.

Mayor Rene Trevino said the certification represents an important step for the city’s future planning.

“This Housing Element certification reflects our commitment to planning responsibly for the future,” Trevino said. “I thank our staff and the state housing department for their dedication in bringing this important effort across the finish line.”

City officials said the Housing Element outlines how Artesia plans to meet its state-assigned housing goals while promoting equitable housing opportunities and reducing obstacles that can delay or prevent housing construction.

With state certification now complete, the city has begun implementing the policies and programs described in the Housing Element.

Residents seeking more information about the Housing Element or related housing initiatives can contact Artesia City Hall at (562) 865-6262 or visit www.cityofartesia.us.

