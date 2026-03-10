Water Replenishment District’s 3rd Annual Careers in Water Workshop

The Water Replenishment District (WRD) invites college students and other potential water industry professionals to its 3rd annual Careers in the Water Industry Workshop this Saturday!

This free event is intended to give students and individuals looking to change careers valuable insight into the water industry, its career pathways, and the skills required to succeed as a water professional. These careers offer opportunities for both middle-skilled workers and those with advanced education, showing that people from diverse educational backgrounds can thrive in water-related fields. Each year, the workshop has helped attendees build meaningful professional connections and gain firsthand knowledge from potential future employers, including local water agencies and engineering firms.

WHEN: This Saturday, March 14th

WHERE: Water Replenishment District’s Albert Robles Center

4320 San Gabriel River Pkwy, Pico Rivera, CA 90660

TIME: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

For more information, please see the attached Press Release and Event Flyer.

