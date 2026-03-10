State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Announces 2026 California Distinguished Schools

March 10, 2026



SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced that 408 middle schools and high schools have been selected for the prestigious 2026 California Distinguished Schools Program, California’s school recognition program that recognizes exceptional schools that distinguish themselves on the basis of exemplary student outcomes.



Since its inception in 1985, the California Distinguished Schools Award remains one of the state’s most important ways to celebrate exceptional schools, districts, teachers, and classified employees for their innovation, talent, and success in supporting students. The 2026 California Distinguished Schools, along with 2025 California Blue Ribbon Schools, 2026 Green Achievers, 2026 Exemplary Dual Enrollment Award Schools, and 2025 Civic Learning Awards of Excellence will be recognized at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim on April 24, 2026.



“It is my pleasure to honor and recognize these 408 schools for their efforts to move the needle for student achievement, no matter what,” Superintendent Thurmond said. “An excellent public education has the power to transform lives, and I commend the educators and school communities who have dedicated themselves to producing exemplary results. This year’s California Distinguished Schools represent the hard work of our middle and high school educators and school staff, who provide our secondary students with life-changing educational opportunities.”



The 2026 California Distinguished Schools recognition program aims to recognize exemplary instructional programs throughout California public schools, the largest public school system in the United States.

This year’s award categories build on long-standing recognition of the following two categories:

1) Exemplary High Achievers: Schools that are among the highest in the state in academic achievement for all students, which have also ensured that historically underserved student groups are maintaining or increasing academic progress.



2) Achievement Gap Closers: Schools that are accelerating academic progress for two or more groups that have been historically underserved, while also demonstrating achievement for all students that is above the state median and maintaining or increasing academic performance for all students.



This year, California Distinguished Schools added a third category of recognition:

3) Beacons of Opportunity: Schools serving rural and Title 1 school communities that distinguish themselves through multiple student outcomes at very high performance levels.



For years in which middle schools and high schools are eligible, the outcomes considered include graduation rates as well as rates of college and career readiness.



Eligibility for all categories is determined by metrics generated through the California statewide accountability system for public schools, the California School Dashboard. The 2026 California Distinguished Schools were determined using data from the 2025 California School Dashboard.



In keeping with statewide standards for accountability, schools must have at least 95 percent participation in statewide assessments to qualify for Distinguished School recognition. Schools may not earn recognition as a California Distinguished School if they have concerning school climate indicators, such as very high suspension or chronic absenteeism.



Schools need not apply for California Distinguished Schools, as every school’s data is automatically considered in alternating years. To further clarify, elementary schools and kindergarten through eighth-grade schools were considered in 2025 and will next be considered in 2027. Middle schools and high schools are being considered in 2026 and will next be considered in 2028. Schools motivated to achieve this statewide distinction are encouraged to set annual schoolwide goals aligned to their progress and areas of growth on the Dashboard.



Information regarding the 2025 Dashboard is provided on the CDE California School Dashboard and System of Support web page.



The list of 408 schools for 2026 is below, listed by county, with the district or charter authorizer name first and the school name second. For more information, please visit the CDE California Distinguished Schools Program web page.



2026 California Distinguished Schools Alameda



Los Angeles



ABC Unified – Cerritos High School

ABC Unified – Whitney (Gretchen) High School

Downey Unified – Doty (Wendy Lopour) Middle School

Downey Unified – Griffiths (Gordon) Middle School

Downey Unified – Sussman (Edward A.) Middle School

Long Beach Unified – California Academy of Mathematics and Science

Long Beach Unified – Ernest S. McBride, Sr. High School

Long Beach Unified – Eunice Sato Academy of Math & Science

Long Beach Unified – Helen Keller Middle School

Long Beach Unified – Millikan High School

Long Beach Unified – Stanford Middle School

Los Nietos – Los Nietos Middle School

Norwalk-La Mirada Unified – Arlie F. Hutchinson Middle School

Norwalk-La Mirada Unified – Norwalk High School

Norwalk-La Mirada Unified – Reginald M. Benton Middle School

