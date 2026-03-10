Cerritos’ Whitney high on lockdown

March 10, 2026 2:13 pm

From the city of Cerritos : Whitney High School is currently locked down while Cerritos Sheriff’s Station deputies investigate what is believed to be an AI-generated bomb threat. The Cerritos Station has dedicated a full response to the incident and have deployed the City’s drone to aid in the search. I will continue to keep the City Council updated as additional details are available.

Update 3:02: The Cerritos Sheriff has concluded their investigation of the bomb threat at Whitney High School. No threat has been identified and school operations have returned to normal.

