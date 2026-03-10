Cerritos’ Whitney high on lockdown

March 10, 2026 2:13 pm
From the city of Cerritos : Whitney High School is currently locked down while Cerritos Sheriff’s Station deputies investigate what is believed to be an AI-generated bomb threat. The Cerritos Station has dedicated a full response to the incident and have deployed the City’s drone to aid in the search. I will continue to keep the City Council updated as additional details are available.
Update 3:02: The Cerritos Sheriff has concluded their investigation of the bomb threat at Whitney High School. No threat has been identified and school operations have returned to normal.
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login