VIDEO: Trump Veers Off Iran Briefing to Discuss White House Renovations

March 2, 2026

By Brian Hews

While addressing escalating tensions with Iran and preparing to award medals to three American service members, President Trump veered sharply off script, launching into an extended aside about White House renovations, gold drapes and ballroom construction. Instead of focusing on the conflict overseas or the service of the honorees standing nearby, the President joked about saving money on curtains, praised the sound of pile drivers outside the building and boasted that a new ballroom would be “the most beautiful” anywhere in the world.

The remarks, which lasted nearly two minutes, included commentary about construction running from early morning to late evening, a lighthearted reference to the First Lady’s frustration with the noise, and repeated assurances that the project would cost “$400 million or less” and not burden taxpayers. At one point, after detailing the design of the drapes and entryway, Trump quipped, “Wasn’t this about the war?” before eventually redirecting to the purpose of the gathering.

Only after the detour did the President pivot back to recognizing the “unsurpassed courage” of the three decorated service members being honored. The tonal shift — from international conflict and military valor to interior design and renovation bragging — created a jarring contrast at what was intended to be a solemn ceremony.

Here is the transcript:

Thank you everybody. We have a lot of great service members here with us too in this beautiful building.

“Isn’t it beautiful? We’re adding on to the building a little bit. We’re improving the building. See that nice drape? When that comes down right now, you see a very, very deep hole. But in about a year and a half from now, you’re going to see a very, very beautiful building.

And there’s your entrance to it right there. In fact, it looks so nice, I don’t think I’ll even I think I’ll save money on the doors cuz it can’t get more beautiful than that.

I picked those drapes in my first term. I always like gold, but I think we can save a lot of money. I just saved I just saved curtains.

But uh and it will be it’ll be The most beautiful ballroom. I believe it’s cuz I built many a ballroom. I believe it’s going to be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world.

And when you hear all that hammering out there, you know why the first lady’s not thrilled? Exactly. She said, “Will the pile drivers ever stop?” You know, they go from 6:00 in the morning till 11:30 in the evening. Can you imagine here? You know what? To me, that’s a beautiful sound. She doesn’t like it. I love it.

To me, other than here, because we’re donating it, not a penny to the taxpayer. It’ll be under budget, ahead of schedule. It’ll be 400 million or less. Most people say 400 million or more. No, it’ll be less. But uh when I hear that sound, that beautiful sound behind me, it means money. So I like it. But my wife isn’t thrilled. She said, “This is getting crazy. It’ll I said, “Don’t worry about it. We’ll be all finished up in a few months.”

But now for the reason that we’re gathered this morning to recognize the unsurpassed courage of three really incredible American heroes….”

See video click here

