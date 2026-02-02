Senator Bob Archuleta’s SB 694 Passes Senate, Cracks Down on Claim Sharks and Protects Veterans’ Earned Benefits

February 2, 2026

Sacramento, CA — Legislation aimed at protecting veterans from predatory practices cleared the California State Senate with bipartisan support and is now awaiting action by the Governor.

Senate Bill 694, authored by Bob Archuleta, was approved by the Senate and sent to the Governor’s desk. The measure is co-authored by Pilar Schiavo and Sabrina Cervantes, and co-sponsored by Rob Bonta.

The bill targets unaccredited individuals and companies that exploit veterans seeking help with federal benefits, often referred to as “claim sharks.” Supporters say these actors mislead veterans, charge illegal fees, pressure them into long-term contracts, and improperly demand access to sensitive federal login credentials.

Archuleta, who chairs the Senate Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs and is an Army veteran, said protecting veterans and their families has been a legislative priority. He said the bill is designed to ensure veterans receive the benefits they earned without being taken advantage of by unqualified operators.

Under SB 694, only individuals accreditd by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs would be allowed to assist veterans with benefits claims for a fee. The bill also prohibits unaccredited individuals from requesting or using federal login information and enforces fee liits consistent with what VA-accredited attorneys and claims agents are legally permitted to charge.

Attorney General Bonta said the measure makes clear that charging veterans for claims assistance without proper accreditation will not be tolerated in California, adding that the state has a responsibility to protect veterans from financial exploitation.

Assemblymember Schiavo, who chairs the Assembly Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, said the legislation is personal to her as the daughter of a disabled Vietnam veteran. She said the bill is intended to ensure veterans keep every dollar of the benefits they earned without interference from predatory actors.

Senator Cervantes noted that the bill has been two years in the making and said it establishes long-overdue safeguards for veterans navigating the benefits system.

California is home to nearly 1.6 million veterans, many of whom rely on free assistance from County Veteran Service Offices and nonprofit Veterans Service Organizations staffed by VA-accredited professionals. Supporters of SB 694 argue the bill strengthens trust in that system by closing loopholes that allowed unaccredited operators to operate with little oversight.

SB 694 now awaits the Governor’s decision.