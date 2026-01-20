605 ALL-STAR FOOTBALL CLASSIC: Cerritos’ Franklin coaches handful of area football players in all-star game

Cerritos High senior running back La’Brenten Wilson finds some space for a five-yard gain in the first quarter during last Saturday’s 605 All-Star Football Classic. The North was on the short end of a 26-7 decision to the South,

January 20, 2026

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X

DOWNEY-Over two dozen area football players with high postseason accolades got together one last time on the gridiron as they accounted for more than half the North All-Stars in last Saturday’s 605 All-Star Football Classic at Warren High. The team would drop a 26-7 decision to the South All-Stars, but memories were made as these seniors had a chance for one final sendoff.

Cerritos High head coach Demel Franklin coached the North, headlined by a dozen of his players from this past fall’s team which went 9-3, won the 605 League and fell to Division 9 finalist Ramona High in the quarterfinals.

“Oh, it’s fun; the challenge is you only get so many days [with the team],” said Franklin. “You get like five days. What can you really put in in five days with a bunch of the best of the best guys? You have to have team guys; now I’m used to getting the ball, but I have to block. I’m used to playing receiver, but now I’m playing tight end. It’s a lot of that, and we had a bunch of great guys. We just came up short tonight.”

Franklin said he had to volunteer to be the head coach and he and Alfred Rowe of Long Beach Jordan High were the two who agreed to coach in the game. After that, the only things left to decide were which sides would be coached by who and how the teams were going to be split up. Franklin, who was approached by Brian Arrington, the game coordinator and owner and General Manager of Fox Sports 1270 AM in Palm Springs, admitted that he would like to do this again.

Franklin was asked if he would be interested in coaching in the game on Dec. 2. He said Arrington separated the teams into the North and South and contacted all the athletic directors to get phone numbers of the seniors from the schools involved.

After holding the South on downs on the first drive of the game, the North took over at its three-yard line and went to work. On third and eight at the five-yard line, Cerritos quarterback Justin Sagun scrambled around the left side for a nine-yard gain. Then on third and 10 from the 14-yard line, Sagun threw a 16-yard completion to Valley Christian High’s Oliver Boateng. However, the North would get two yards in the next four plays and La’Brenten Wilson of Cerritos punted, which led to the first score of the game.

______________

Gahr High senior wide receiver Alexander Gutierrez hauls in a 24-yard reception from Cerritos High senior quarterback Justin Sagun early in the third quarter of last Saturday’s 605 All-Star Football Classic.

__________________

“Man, we had a block in the back moving the ball and all year long, we get a penalty and for whatever reason, we cannot recover on that drive,” said Franklin.

On the third play of the drive, Kade Casillas of Lakewood High launched a 55-yard touchdown pass to high school teammate Tiwan Jones Jr. The extra point would be blocked by Anthony Magana of St. Paul High and the score remained 6-0 the remainder of the first half. In fact, on the next two drives for the North, it picked up 7 yards on six plays, which included a fumble.

The South had a chance to go up 9-0 with 3:23 left in the half, but a 23-yard field goal from Lynwood High’s Giovanni Morales was blocked. The lead would grow to 12-0 with 4:57 left in the third quarter when Marcus Williams of Jordan hauled in a nine-yard catch from Millikan High quarterback Ashton Pannell.

On the ensuing drive, Norwalk High running back Da’Ron Walker picked up three yards, then Santa Fe High wide receiver Xander Arias caught a 15-yard pass before Kon Scott of Long Beach Wilson High scored from 23 yards out with 3:15 left in the third quarter. Over the next 9:39 of the half, Wilson intercepted Casillas at the North 11-yard line, only two turn the ball over two plays later. After the South went up 18-7 almost five minutes into the fourth quarter, it recovered an onside kick and added the final touchdown two plays later.

_______________

Cerritos High head coach Demel Franklin, coach of the North All-Stars, is flanked by Brian Arrington (left), game coordinator of last Saturday’s 605 All-Star Football Classic, and Chuck Kan of Real Estate Solution. The South defeated the North 26-7.

____________________

“Defense first, defense first; on offense, we stubbed out toe,” said Franklin. “I’m so proud of our defense. Again, you have a bunch of guys who never played in this system. So we have to simplify to make sure they could handle it, and I think coach Devin Franklin did an amazing job.”

Demel Franklin said he wanted to try to throw the ball deep down the field and get to the edges. But the ends of the South were ‘big and strong’ and his players were unable to get around the ends.

Area school Player/position 2025 accolades

Artesia High

Jaell Rueda Lineman First team All-605 League

HMG-Community News Honorable Mention

Cerritos High

Mateo Arencibia Kicker Second team All-605 League

All-CIF SS Division 9

Jonathan Avendano Center First team All-605 League

HMG-Community News First Team Offense

Luke Bocanegra Offensive lineman Second team All-605 League

HMG-Community News Honorable Team Offense

Bailey Crawford Edge/fullback 605 League Co-Most Valuable Defensive Lineman

All-CIF SS Division 9

HMG-Community News First Team Defense

Jacob Hoosac Linebacker First team All-605 League

HMG-Community News First Team Defense

Makai Ortiz Defensive lineman First team All-605 League

Chidubem Ozoagu Lineman First team All-605 League

Suvan Pradhan Wide receiver Second team All-605 League

Justin Sagun Quarterback 605 League Co-Most Valuable Offensive Back

HMG-Community News Second Team Offense

Sebastian Soto Defensive lineman First team All-605 League

Devion Stinson Lineman 605 League Most Valuable Offenisve Lineman

All-CIF SS Division 9

HMG-Community News First Team Offense

La’Brenten Wilson Athletic 605 League Co-Most Valuable Player

All-CIF SS Division 9

HMG-Community News Second Team Offense

Gahr High

Jai’Dyn Backus Defensive back First team All-Mid-Cities League

All-CIF SS Division 11

Alex Gutierrez DB/WR First team All-Mid-Cities League

HMG-Community News Second Team Offense

Bradley Park Lineman First team All-Mid-Cities League

HMG-Community News Second Team Offense

Malachi Williams Strong safety First team All-Mid-Cities League

John Glenn High

Okaro Lee Running back First team All-605 League

HMG-Community News Second Team Offense

Martin Lopez Lineman Second team All-605 League

HMG-Community News Second Team Offense

Norwalk High

Axel Bustamante Quarterback Second team All-Mid-Cities League

Tristan Romero Offensive lineman Second team All-Mid-Cities League

Da’Ron Walker Running back First team All-Mid-Cities League

All-CIF SS Division 9

HMG-Community News First Team Offense

Valley Christian High

Oliver Boateng WR/DB First team All-Ironwood League

All-CIF SS Division 9 Offensive Player of the Year

HMG-Community News First Team Offense

HMG-Community News First Team Defense

Cole Hefner RB/LB First team All-Ironwood League

All-CIF SS Division 9 Defensive Player of the Year

HMG-Community News First Team Offense

HMG-Community News First Team Defense

HMG-Community News Defensive Player of the Year

Isaac Morales Lineman First team All-Ironwood League

HMG-Community News First Team Defense

HMG-Community News Second Team Offense