CIF STATE DIVISION 5-AA SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONALS: Valley Christian gets a taste of its own medicine in loss to Christian

By Loren Kopff

Sports Editor | Follow X

December 8, 2025

Valley Christian High senior wide receiver Oliver Boateng navigates through heavy coverage to score on a 13-yard pass from junior quarterback Liam Sweeney on the first play of the second quarter in last Friday’s CIF State Division 5-AA Southern California Regionals. Boateng would catch six passes for 70 yards in V.C.’s 27-13 loss to Christian High. Photo by Steve Fericean.

________________________

Valley Christian High’s success during the playoffs has been built around its defense, which had given up 40 points in the last five games, including only 19 fourth quarter points. But the Defenders faced a worthy opponent last Friday in the CIF State Division 5-AA Southern California Regionals that took a page out of their playbook.

Christian High, out of El Cajon which won the San Diego Section Division 5 title game, used its defense to torment junior quarterback Liam Sweeney and the V.C. ground game in picking up a 27-13 victory, denying the Defenders an opportunity to play for a state championship.

Sweeney was sacked five times for losses totaling 34 yards and was intercepted three times, all by Hank Houston as the Patriots built a 20-7 lead with 4:03 remaining in the first half.

“They were much better defensively than I thought they would be; they were fast to the football,” said V.C. head coach Brendan Chambers. “They were slanting up front with that three-man front [which] really gave us some problems. We tried to change some things, but it was tough for us to run the ball. We got down early, and we haven’t gotten down early in the postseason except for San Dimas, and we were able to fight back and claw right back into that one.”

In addition to the five sacks, V.C. rushed 14 times for 18 yards, putting more pressure on Sweeney, which wasn’t anything new considering he has more than enough players to throw to. But the Defenders also haven’t trailed by 13 points in any game since their last loss, which was to Aquinas High back on Oct. 10. In fact, V.C. had a combined 58-21 first half lead throughout the playoffs entering last Friday.

Christian would open the scoring five plays into the contest as Julian Morones found an opening and scampered 52 yards up the middle for the 7-0 lead three minutes in. The hosts were unable to generate much in the opening stanza as they got 54 yards on 10 plays, fumbling on their second offensive play and punting on their second possession.

Valley Christian High junior Byron Louis picks up yardage following Christian High’s first touchdown of the night early in the first quarter in last Friday’s CIF State Division 5-AA Southern California Regionals. V.C. would lose 27-13. Photo by Steve Fericean.

__________________________

But on the first play of the second quarter, Sweeney was able to find senior wide receiver Oliver Boateng open for a 13-yard touchdown play. However, it would not be the same after that. On Christian’s ensuing possession, Kaleb Runkle connected with Morones for a six-yard gain on third and five and three plays later, hit Kai Rosier for a 23-yard touchdown pass on third and nine.

“They are probably the most disciplined team we’ve played all year,” said Christian head coach Patrick Bugg of V.C. “They were well-coached, number one, and then they did what they were coached to do. You could see it in the film. So we knew going in that we couldn’t be ourselves; we knew they weren’t going to be themselves. We just had to come out and be disciplined and make plays.”

Probably the defining moment in the game came five plays into V.C.’s next possession when Sweeney was intercepted by Houston who returned it 35 yards to the house, and with 4:03 left in the half, it was 20-7 after the missed extra point.

“It comes down to one of those things, who wants it more,” said Chambers. “In this game, I felt like they wanted it a little bit more. It’s tough when you go and your whole goal is to win a CIF championship, and you do and having to come back the next week. I just didn’t feel like we had the same passion and fire.

“But I’m proud of these guys; it’s been a heck of a season and what they’ve been able to accomplish,” he continued. “The way they came together this year, I’ll remember it forever. To come up short against a quality opponent, it happens.”

Considering how Christian was dominating the first half, especially on defense as the Patriots gave up 117 yards in the first 24 minutes, it was a two-possession game, Sweeney completed nine of 13 passes for 105 yards in the first half, and the Defenders would get the ball to begin the second half. But a three and out on the opening drive of the half and Houston’s second interception on the first play of V.C.’s second drive took more air out of the balloon.

No one would score in the third quarter, but Runkle hooked up with Rosier again less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, this time for 43 yards, to open a 27-7 lead. The Defenders scored their second touchdown with 4:50 left in the game when Sweeney threw a 29-yard strike to senior wide receiver Dylan Teays. An onside kick from senior Gavin Harper was misplayed by Christian, allowing senior Sean Bouma to recover the ball at the Christian 27-yard line.

However, Sweeney threw an incomplete pass, then was sacked by Houston and Hudson McFarlane for a seven-yard loss, followed by another sack, this time by Jacob Kirchhoefer for a 12-yard loss and another incomplete pass.

“It was tough for us offensively all night,” said Chambers. “They were bringing blitzes, and we had a tough time picking them up. Liam was trying to see downfield, but they were able to get guys in coverage because we weren’t able to run the ball very effectively. It was a long night offensively.”

“That’s been the key to all our wins,” said Bugg. “It’s just that defense, that linebacking corps has been amazing for us all year; a bunch a seniors, but Hank played amazing tonight.”

Sweeney was 24 of 33 for 292 yards with Bouma (seven receptions, 55 yards), Boateng (six receptions, 70 yards) and junior wide receiver Byron Louis (five receptions, 84 yards) the top gainers. For Boateng, he leaves V.C. as one of the most decorated wide receivers as he entered the game with over 1,000 yards, a rarity for any V.C. wide receiver or tight end.

“He’s been a huge playmaker for us all year, and just his improvement from last year to this year has been drastic,” said Chambers. “A guy we’re always trying to get the football to…they did a good job trying to blanket him tonight. But I’m just proud of what he’s been able to accomplish this year, over 1,000 yards. Not too many receivers I’ve had in my coaching career have been able to do that, and he was able to do that this year. He’s driven this offense to a new level.”

Runkle completed eight passes for 128 yards while Kirchhoefer and Morones combined to gain 143 yards on 17 carries. Those numbers would be the opposite of what the Patriots have done in the first 14 games as they had passed for 2,646 yards and rushed for 1,359 yards.

“We knew going into the year, we had a pretty special group,” said Bugg. “We just got decimated early with injuries; we had a lot of guys out throughout the course of the year, especially early on. We got healthy at the right time and peaked at the right time. They just kept fighting and believing and here we are.

“We were still a little banged up on the outside, but we thought we could find an advantage in a formation we haven’t shown all year, and it turned out that it worked for us,” he later said.

Meanwhile, the Defenders capped off a memorable11-4 season that included a seven-game winning streak. Last season, V.C. won its first six games but finished in fourth place in the Ironwood League and ended with a 7-3 mark with no playoff berth.

“I’m just happy for the memories we’ve made and the moments we’ve shared together,” said Chambers. “This journey has been an incredible ride. I love all these seniors and just being able to come together as a team has been huge.”