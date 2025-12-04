BOYS BASKETBALL: Depleted Cerritos squad manhandled by Beckman in first meeting between programs

By Loren Kopff

The Cerritos High boys basketball team hosted Beckman High last Friday with only eight healthy players. But for longtime head coach Jonathan Watanabe, he’s been through this situation many times, as recently as Dec. 12, 2023 when the Dons suited up eight players in a 71-50 loss at Marina High.

But this time around, two key starters were sidelined with significant injuries sustained three days earlier in a 71-47 loss to La Habra High. Three other players have been injured all season and with a depleted squad, Cerritos was on the south end of a 70-51 loss to the Patriots in the first meeting between the two programs.

The score could have been a lot worse as Beckman scored the first eight points of the game and led 25-2 with 1:14 remaining in the opening quarter. But the Dons reeled off nine straight points as the second quarter scoring was leveled at 17-17.

“It was a different lineup; for some of the guys, it was their first time starting,” said Watanabe. “I want to say it’s not different, but sometimes it is a little different. It’s good experience for our guys. Having these many guys out, it’s tough, but long term, it could be a blessing. You never know what happens and with guys who need to play and in what moments, they will gain more experience by going through all of this. It’s a journey, so you take the highs with the lows.”

The run began with free throws from sophomore Anay Patel and freshman Jace Ribac to end the first quarter, then the second quarter started with baskets from Patel and junior Rocco Chua within 35 seconds. Cerritos would cut the gap to 11 points on a free throw from Patel with 4:42 left in the half, making it 27-16. But Beckman closed out the half on a 15-7 run, then began the second half on a 15-9 run to lead by 25 points, the largest advantage in the game.

Cerritos (2-3) would have runs of 8-3 and 7-0 in the final 10:27 of the game but never got its deficit to under 20 points until senior Trevor Moon sank three of four free throws in the final 1:45. Moon, who finished with a career-high seven points, three rebounds and a steal. is the lone senior on the team. Three juniors, three sophomores and a freshman were the other players who suited up against the Patriots.

“We have experience; we pulled up a lot of sophomores. [and] they didn’t get as many minutes last year,” said Watanabe. “But they got a lot of experience playing teams like Sierra Canyon and Los Alamitos. Seeing that type of level of competition…now I think when we go to play guys, we’re just going out to play basketball. They’re not going to see too many teams that are as strong as the Sierra Canyon’s or even Los Al last year.”

Cerritos had five more free throws (19) than field goals and Beckman five more rebounds (28-23) than the Dons and had a 14-10 advantage in the turnover department.

Junior Devon Hardy led Cerritos with 15 points and added three rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals. He is the only player to reach double figures in scoring in multiple games this season. Patel posted a career-high eight points off the bench while Ribac and junior Jeremiah Ju each had six points with Ju also grabbing three rebounds.

“He’s been playing well; him and Rocco…they’re playing but not at 100 percent,” said Watanabe of Hardy. “We talked to the guys about they’re not going to be 100 percent. But in our situation in particular, they are going because we need guys to. Having eight healthy bodies is tough, so hopefully we get a few more of these guys coming back over the next few weeks.

“The way that we started is not a reflection of how we’ve been playing,” he continued. “Even though those guys aren’t inexperienced, they’ve been stepping up to the challenge and today, for whatever reason, the lights seemed a little bit too bright foe them today. But again, it will help in the long run.”

Cerritos lost to La Serna High 63-50 this past Monday and will host Downey High on Friday before travelling to Buena Park High and Los Alamitos on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.