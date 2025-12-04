An “Earfquake” Rocks Dodger Stadium: Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Success

The two-day festival featured 21 rap and R&B artists, carnival games and rides, and merchandise from Golf Wang.

December 3, 3025

By Stepheny Gehrig

Initially planned for Nov. 15–16, Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival was postponed to Nov. 22–23 at Dodger Stadium. Despite the rescheduling, the festival still featured 21 artists performing over two days, along with rides, games, and interactive booths.

While week-long rain washed out the previous weekend’s carnival, full refunds were offered to ticket holders. VIP and Super VIP ticket holders also received full refunds without needing to return the included merchandise — around a $200 value.

As a first-time attendee at Camp Flog Gnaw, I splurged on a VIP ticket and an all-day game pass for the two days, totaling about $745. VIP included merchandise like a Camp Flog Gnaw backpack, socks, a baseball lamp, a pin, key chain, and reusable metal water bottle. The Super VIP package, priced at $1,750, included exclusive Camp Flog Gnaw Converse, a duffel bag, blanket, mug, key chain, and a full-size Fender electric guitar. Neither VIP option included parking but both offered VIP areas at two stages. General admission to the festival was $385, and all passes included access to rides.

The all-day game pass, an additional $100, offered unlimited carnival games where players could win more Camp Flog Gnaw merchandise like pennants, cups, tote bags, and stuffed animals.

Among the 21 artists, the main headliners on night one were Kali Uchis, Tyler, the Creator, and Childish Gambino, beginning at 6:50 p.m. Night two featured Blood Orange, Doechii, and A$AP Rocky, beginning at 6:20 p.m. Uchis and Blood Orange replaced Don Toliver and Clairo, respectively, who had dropped out after the postponement. Both replacements built their setlists, creative design, choreography, and costuming in less than a week.

Both nights featured three stages: Camp, Flog, and Gnaw. Camp and Flog had VIP sections and high-traffic performers, while the Gnaw stage did not have a VIP section and showcased up-and-coming artists.

On night one, I stood in the VIP section starting at 5 p.m. in preparation for Childish Gambino’s set — the artist I was most excited to see. Fakemink performed from 4:40 to 5:25 p.m. with a lackluster set. The rapper failed to hype the crowd, delivering overwhelming strobe lights, overpowering instrumentals, and a dull stage presence.

The night improved with Kali Uchis’ performance, featuring soft stage lighting, outfit changes, props, and backup dancers. Playing fan favorites like “Telepatía,” “Hasta Cuando,” and “Dame Beso / Muevete,” Uchis blended dream pop, reggaeton, and R&B, reviving the crowd and setting the tone for the night.

Tyler, the Creator delivered an exceptional performance — a set that should not be skipped. Performing hits from his albums “Chromakopia” (2024) and “Don’t Tap the Glass” (2025), Tyler incorporated characters from the narratives of both projects. Taking the stage as Big Poe, he opened with songs from his 2025 album. Using video as part of his stage design, Tyler’s performance served as storytelling, especially during heartfelt songs like “Like Him” from his 2024 album.

Midway through the set, the screens glitched and stage lights exploded. The stadium fell silent until the stage manager said, “I think we just had a little earthquake,” introducing Tyler’s 2019 hit “Earfquake.” From stage design to choreography and costuming, Tyler delivered an emotional and energetic one-hour set — well worth claiming a barricade spot.

Childish Gambino closed night one with a setlist largely composed of fan-selected songs, including “Redbone,” “3005,” “Lithonia,” and “Bonfire.” Though the stage design was minimal, Gambino compensated with nonstop energy. During a monologue section, he revealed — through a drone show — that he had suffered a stroke during his world tour and had taken time off. Camp Flog Gnaw marked his first performance since his recovery.

Night two, I made the effort to see more artists and caught eight shows. Domo Genesis was a standout with clever lyrics like “I’ve been a germaphobe since swine flu.” He also paid tribute to Mac Miller, an original Camp Flog Gnaw performer who passed in 2018, by performing their collaboration “Coming Back.” Other artists like Glorilla and T-Pain drew massive crowds with hits like “Whatchu Kno About Me” and “Low.”

The most impressive night-two performance was Doechii’s. Building her set around a “school lesson” theme, she projected lyrics and music video clips to help fans sing along. Performing hits from her 2024 mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal — including “Nissan Altima,” “Catfish,” and “Denial Is a River” — she brought out Ayo Edebiri, known for The Bear, to complete a dance routine.

If you plan to attend Camp Flog Gnaw in the future, VIP and Super VIP are worthwhile if you are a dedicated fan of multiple artists or want exclusive merchandise not available for purchase. The reserved VIP sections were nice but offered limited seating aside from the ground and a few high-top tables. Merchandise, food, and bar lines were short and quick in VIP areas, although general festival lines were also manageable. The bathroom accommodations were not worth the VIP price — despite advertising “air-conditioned restrooms,” there was only one station of six men’s and six women’s trailer bathrooms for all VIP sections.

Parking passes for Dodger Stadium were available for $70 during ticket sales. I chose to park near Union Station for $20 each day and took the free dedicated shuttle to Dodger Stadium. The 15-minute shuttle ride dropped attendees at the base of the stadium. Entry was easy — no lines and straightforward security checkpoints — and VIP was unnecessary for the “entry lane” benefit advertised.

Overall, if you’re a casual fan looking to check the festival off your bucket list, general admission is sufficient. To get close to the stage, plan ahead and arrive about an hour early for your desired artists. Food and drinks ranged from $15–$30, but cheaper options are available before and after the event in Los Angeles. To make the most of the weekend, take the time to explore lesser-known artists — many delivered some of the festival’s best performances — but don’t skip the headliners, as their sets drew the highest energy of the night.