Santa Fe Springs Approves Long-Awaited Fix for Valley-View Alondra Traffic Headache

December 3, 2025

LCCN Staff Report

The long-planned overhaul of one of the region’s busiest intersections moved forward this week, as the Santa Fe Springs City Council approved the release of construction bid advertisements for the Valley View Avenue and Alondra Boulevard Intersection Improvement Project. The upgrade targets a high-volume chokepoint used daily by commuters from Santa Fe Springs, La Mirada and neighboring communities.

According to city documents released at the December 2 meeting, the project carried an estimated cost of $4.88 million and was funded through LA Metro’s Measure R Interstate 605 “Hot Spot” Interchanges Program. The program is designed to eliminate congestion points along freeway-adjacent arterials, and Valley View and Alondra has long been one of the most frequently cited trouble spots.

“This project represents a major step forward in improving mobility for our residents and for the surrounding region. Valley View and Alondra have been a longstanding source of daily congestion, and thanks to our partnership with LA Metro and the Measure R program, we are finally able to move this critical improvement from planning to construction. These upgrades will enhance safety, reduce travel times, and support the overall well-being of our community. We are proud to deliver meaningful infrastructure projects that make life easier for everyone who lives, works, and travels through Santa Fe Springs,” said Mayor Bill Rounds.

The work approved by the Council was comprehensive in all directions. Along Alondra Boulevard, construction extended both east and west of the intersection, with plans to widen the roadway, add new right-turn pockets, and build dual left-turn lanes. On Valley View Avenue, the project limits ran north and south of the intersection, widening the approaches in both directions and upgrading sidewalks, curbs, curb ramps, driveways and parkway drains. In all four directions, the city planned to install new traffic-signal equipment capable of handling higher traffic volumes and reducing wait times during peak hours.

City engineers noted that the full four-leg redesign was intended to ease chronic congestion, particularly for drivers traveling between La Mirada, Santa Fe Springs and the nearby I-605 corridor.

A substantial portion of the intersection lies on the shared boundary between Santa Fe Springs and La Mirada, meaning both jurisdictions were expected to feel the impacts of construction as well as its long-term benefits. The city hired JMDiaz Inc. in 2024 to prepare the engineering plans, which were finalized ahead of the meeting.

With approval in place, the Public Works Department began preparing to publish bid notices and start the contractor selection process. Once awarded and underway, the intersection improvement project is expected to deliver smoother traffic flow, improved safety and shorter travel times for thousands of local drivers.