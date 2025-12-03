How to prepare a restaurant for the high season: purchasing and planning

The high season is the period of maximum influx of guests, which can either significantly increase the establishment’s profits or create serious operational problems if insufficiently prepared. For most restaurants, peak periods fall during holiday seasons, summer months, or local events.

A shortage of supplies at a critical moment can lead to a loss of reputation and lost revenue. That is why experienced restaurateurs begin preparations several weeks before the expected increase in traffic.

Critical procurement categories

Successful preparation begins with understanding which categories of goods will be needed in increased volumes. All purchases can be divided into several key areas:

Main categories of consumables:

Packaging for delivery and takeaway — containers of various sizes, bags, pizza boxes, cups with lids for drinks.

Disposable tableware and cutlery — plates, forks, knives, spoons for casual dining establishments or food courts.

Paper products — napkins (at least three times the usual amount), paper towels for the kitchen and bathrooms, parchment paper.

Sanitary supplies — gloves, disinfectants, trash bags, cleaning products.

Serving accessories — tablecloths, placemats, decorative elements for festive table settings.

Depending on the restaurant’s concept, priorities may shift. Establishments with an active delivery focus on high-quality packaging that maintains the temperature and presentable appearance of dishes. Restaurants with dining rooms pay more attention to serving materials and napkins.

An important point is not to skimp on quality in pursuit of volume. Cheap packaging that leaks or falls apart will create more problems than it saves money. Guests remember negative experiences for a long time.

Optimization of warehouse stocks

One of the main mistakes when preparing for the high season is trying to buy everything at once at the last minute. This creates logistical problems and can lead to shortages in the supplier’s warehouse.

A sensible approach is to divide purchases according to storage life. Paper napkins, disposable tableware, and parchment paper can be stored for months without losing quality, so it is worth buying them in advance.

Storage space should be organized so that the most popular items are easily accessible. The FIFO (first in, first out) system works not only for food products but also for consumables.

When calculating volumes, start with the average attendance on normal days and multiply by a factor of 1.5-2 for the high season. It is better to have a small surplus than to face a shortage in the middle of the season.

Working with suppliers

Choosing a reliable supplier of restaurant supplies is an investment in peace of mind during the high season. Key selection criteria include product range, delivery speed, flexibility in order volumes, and price stability.

Companies with many years of experience, such as McDonald Paper & Restaurant Supplies, understand the specifics of the restaurant business and can offer not only a wide range of products, but also advice on optimal purchase volumes. Working with large suppliers gives you the advantage of wholesale prices and priority delivery during peak periods.

It is important to establish contact with the account manager in advance and discuss the planned purchase volumes. Many suppliers are willing to reserve goods for regular customers or offer flexible payment terms for large orders.

It is not worth relying on a single supplier for all categories of goods, but spreading yourself across a dozen small ones is also ineffective. The optimal solution is two or three trusted partners who cover your basic needs and have the ability to provide emergency delivery if necessary.

Checklist for preparing for the high season

To ensure nothing is overlooked, adopt a systematic approach to procurement and preparation:

Essential items for mandatory procurement:

Packaging materials — shipping containers of all sizes (minimum three-week supply), bags, boxes.

Paper products — napkins (double supply), kitchen towels, toilet paper for bathrooms.

Sanitary supplies — gloves of all sizes, disinfectants, garbage bags (plus 50% to the usual volume).

Disposable utensils — if used in the concept, a month’s supply for active work.

Serving items — tablecloths, placemats, decorative napkins for festive decoration.

Weekly action plan before the start of the high season:

4 weeks: inventory of current stocks, calculation of requirements, and approval of the procurement budget.

3 weeks: placing main orders for long-term storage goods, and approval of the delivery schedule.

2 weeks: control check of deliveries, organization of storage space, purchase of perishable items.

1 week: final inventory, emergency purchases of missing items, staff training on the location of materials.

Season start day: check that all critical items are readily available.

Regular stock checks during the high season are another important point. Appoint a responsible employee who monitors the stock levels of key items daily and has the authority to place emergency orders if necessary.

Final recommendations

Preparing a restaurant for the high season is a marathon, not a sprint. Start planning at least a month, don’t skimp on the quality of consumables, and choose reliable suppliers with a proven reputation. Your stock of critical items should exceed your forecasts by 20-30% — this is insurance against force majeure.

Remember that during peak periods, you will not have time to solve logistical problems. All attention should be focused on guests and service quality. Proper preparation lays the foundation for a successful high season and maximum profit while maintaining high standards of service.