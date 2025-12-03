Cerritos Kicks Off December with Sleigh Day at the CCPA

The holiday season is in full swing in Cerritos as the city launches a series of festive programs for families and community members. The celebration begins with Santa’s Sleigh Day at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, December 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa will make his grand arrival at 11:15 a.m., greeting families for photos and holiday cheer. Visitors can enjoy crafts, storytimes, carolers, live holiday music, festive games, and complimentary snacks and hot cocoa while supplies last.