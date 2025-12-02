Over 1 Million Bags of Shredded Cheese Recalled—Sold at Walmart, Aldi and More

Check your refrigerator: 64 cheese products are being recalled right now.

December 2, 20205

Over 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese were recalled due to metal contamination.

The mozzarella cheese products were sold at Aldi, Publix, Target, Walmart and more.

Sixty-four different products are being affected, and they were sold in 32 states and regions.

There’s an active recall on over 1.5 million bags of cheese, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).1 This is due to a potential foreign matter contamination.

The bags of cheese being recalled were sold at popular grocery stores across 32 states and regions. Chains affected include Aldi, Food Lion, H-E-B, Publix, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart and more. The recalled cheese varies in sizes, from 8-ounce bags to 5-pound packages, and they have printed sell-by dates expanding to March 2026.

The following list of products are being recalled, which include shredded mozzarella cheese, shredded Italian-style cheese, shredded pizza-style cheese, mozzarella and provolone shredded cheese blends and mozzarella and Parmesan shredded cheese blends:

Always Save Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Borden Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Borden Thick Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Brookshire’s Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Brookshire’s Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Brookshire’s Thick Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Brookshire’s Italian Six-Cheese Finely Shredded

Cache Valley Creamery Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Cache Valley Creamery Six-Cheese Italian Finely Shredded

Chestnut Hill Fancy Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Coburn Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Coburn Farms Italian-Style Finely Shredded

Econo Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Econo Pizza Shredded

Food Club Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Food Club Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Food Club Finely Shredded Pizza Style Four Cheese Blend

Food Club Pizza Style Two Cheese Blend Finely Shredded

Food Club Pizza Style Two Cheese Blend Shredded

Food Lion Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Freedom’s Choice Pizza Blend Fine-Cut

Gold Rush Creamery Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Gold Rush Creamery Pizza Blend Shredded

Good & Gather Fine Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Good & Gather Classic Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Good & Gather Mozzarella & Provolone Classic

Good & Gather Mozzarella & Parmesan Shredded Cheese Blend

Great Lakes Cheese Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Great Lakes Cheese Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Great Lakes Cheese Mozzarella & Provolone Shredded

Great Value Italian Style Finely Shredded

Great Value Pizza Blend Shredded

Great Value Provolone & Mozzarella Blend Shredded

Happy Farms by Aldi Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Happy Farms by Aldi Italian-Style Shredded Cheese

H-E-B Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

H-E-B Thick Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

H-E-B Shredded/Fancy Finamente Rallado Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Hill Country Fare Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Know & Love Fine Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Know & Love Classic Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Know & Love Thick Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Know & Love Italian Style Fine Cut

Laura Lynn Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Laura Lynn Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Laura Lynn Thick Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Laura Lynn Italian Blend Finely Shredded

Laura Lynn Pizza Blend Finely Shredded

Lucerne Dairy Farms Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Lucerne Dairy Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Lucerne Dairy Farms Rustic Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Nu Farm Fancy Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Publix Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Publix Italian Six Cheese Blend Fancy Shredded

Schuck’s Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Simply Go Classic Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Simply Go Rustic Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Simply Go Italian Style Six Cheese Blend Fine Cut Shredded

Simply Go Pizza Blend Two Cheese Mix Classic Cut Shredded

Sprouts Farmers Market Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Sprouts Farmers Market Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Stater Bros. Markets Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Stater Bros. Markets Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Sunnyside Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

The recalled cheese was sold in the following states and regions: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Check your refrigerator if you have shredded cheese on hand, and if it matches the above information as well as the recall’s listed UPC and batch codes, dispose of the product immediately or return to your place of purchase for a potential refund. The recalled cheese might have metal fragments from the “supplier’s raw material,” posing an injury and illness risk to consumers. On December 1, this recall was classified as a Class II, meaning that the cheese “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”2

For questions about this recall, contact the FDA at 1-888-INFO-FDA (1-888-463-6332).