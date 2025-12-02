RATES   _____________________ RATES   _____________________ STNORBERT   RATES  

Socialize

Over 1 Million Bags of Shredded Cheese Recalled—Sold at Walmart, Aldi and More

Check your refrigerator: 64 cheese products are being recalled right now.

December 2, 20205

EATINGWELL.COM

Packages of shredded cheese with a recall alert symbol in front
Credit: Products: Courtesy of Brand. EatingWell design.
  • Over 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese were recalled due to metal contamination.
  • The mozzarella cheese products were sold at Aldi, Publix, Target, Walmart and more.
  • Sixty-four different products are being affected, and they were sold in 32 states and regions.

There’s an active recall on over 1.5 million bags of cheese, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).1 This is due to a potential foreign matter contamination.

The bags of cheese being recalled were sold at popular grocery stores across 32 states and regions. Chains affected include Aldi, Food Lion, H-E-B, Publix, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart and more. The recalled cheese varies in sizes, from 8-ounce bags to 5-pound packages, and they have printed sell-by dates expanding to March 2026.

The following list of products are being recalled, which include shredded mozzarella cheese, shredded Italian-style cheese, shredded pizza-style cheese, mozzarella and provolone shredded cheese blends and mozzarella and Parmesan shredded cheese blends:

  • Always Save Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Borden Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Borden Thick Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Brookshire’s Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Brookshire’s Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese 
  • Brookshire’s Thick Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Brookshire’s Italian Six-Cheese Finely Shredded
  • Cache Valley Creamery Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Cache Valley Creamery Six-Cheese Italian Finely Shredded
  • Chestnut Hill Fancy Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Coburn Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese 
  • Coburn Farms Italian-Style Finely Shredded
  • Econo Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Econo Pizza Shredded
  • Food Club Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Food Club Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Food Club Finely Shredded Pizza Style Four Cheese Blend
  • Food Club Pizza Style Two Cheese Blend Finely Shredded
  • Food Club Pizza Style Two Cheese Blend Shredded
  • Food Lion Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Freedom’s Choice Pizza Blend Fine-Cut
  • Gold Rush Creamery Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Gold Rush Creamery Pizza Blend Shredded
  • Good & Gather Fine Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Good & Gather Classic Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Good & Gather Mozzarella & Provolone Classic
  • Good & Gather Mozzarella & Parmesan Shredded Cheese Blend
  • Great Lakes Cheese Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Great Lakes Cheese Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Great Lakes Cheese Mozzarella & Provolone Shredded
  • Great Value Italian Style Finely Shredded
  • Great Value Pizza Blend Shredded
  • Great Value Provolone & Mozzarella Blend Shredded
  • Happy Farms by Aldi Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Happy Farms by Aldi Italian-Style Shredded Cheese
  • H-E-B Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • H-E-B Thick Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • H-E-B Shredded/Fancy Finamente Rallado Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Hill Country Fare Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Know & Love Fine Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Know & Love Classic Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Know & Love Thick Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Know & Love Italian Style Fine Cut
  • Laura Lynn Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Laura Lynn Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Laura Lynn Thick Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Laura Lynn Italian Blend Finely Shredded
  • Laura Lynn Pizza Blend Finely Shredded
  • Lucerne Dairy Farms Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Lucerne Dairy Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Lucerne Dairy Farms Rustic Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Nu Farm Fancy Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Publix Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Publix Italian Six Cheese Blend Fancy Shredded
  • Schuck’s Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Simply Go Classic Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Simply Go Rustic Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Simply Go Italian Style Six Cheese Blend Fine Cut Shredded
  • Simply Go Pizza Blend Two Cheese Mix Classic Cut Shredded
  • Sprouts Farmers Market Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Sprouts Farmers Market Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Stater Bros. Markets Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Stater Bros. Markets Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • Sunnyside Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Boar’s Head Just Recalled Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination—Here’s What to Know

The recalled cheese was sold in the following states and regions: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Check your refrigerator if you have shredded cheese on hand, and if it matches the above information as well as the recall’s listed UPC and batch codes, dispose of the product immediately or return to your place of purchase for a potential refund. The recalled cheese might have metal fragments from the “supplier’s raw material,” posing an injury and illness risk to consumers. On December 1, this recall was classified as a Class II, meaning that the cheese “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”2

For questions about this recall, contact the FDA at 1-888-INFO-FDA (1-888-463-6332).

Discover more from Los Cerritos Community News

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login