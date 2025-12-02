Over 1 Million Bags of Shredded Cheese Recalled—Sold at Walmart, Aldi and More
Check your refrigerator: 64 cheese products are being recalled right now.
December 2, 20205
Over 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese were recalled due to metal contamination.
The mozzarella cheese products were sold at Aldi, Publix, Target, Walmart and more.
Sixty-four different products are being affected, and they were sold in 32 states and regions.
There’s an active recall on over 1.5 million bags of cheese, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).1 This is due to a potential foreign matter contamination.
The bags of cheese being recalled were sold at popular grocery stores across 32 states and regions. Chains affected include Aldi, Food Lion, H-E-B, Publix, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart and more. The recalled cheese varies in sizes, from 8-ounce bags to 5-pound packages, and they have printed sell-by dates expanding to March 2026.
The following list of products are being recalled, which include shredded mozzarella cheese, shredded Italian-style cheese, shredded pizza-style cheese, mozzarella and provolone shredded cheese blends and mozzarella and Parmesan shredded cheese blends:
Always Save Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
The recalled cheese was sold in the following states and regions: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
Check your refrigerator if you have shredded cheese on hand, and if it matches the above information as well as the recall’s listed UPC and batch codes, dispose of the product immediately or return to your place of purchase for a potential refund. The recalled cheese might have metal fragments from the “supplier’s raw material,” posing an injury and illness risk to consumers. On December 1, this recall was classified as a Class II, meaning that the cheese “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”2
For questions about this recall, contact the FDA at 1-888-INFO-FDA (1-888-463-6332).
