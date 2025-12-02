City of Cerritos Kicks Off December with Sleigh Day, Holiday Donations, and the Name the Cow Contest

December 2, 2025

LCCN Staff Report

The holiday season is in full swing in Cerritos as the City launches a series of festive programs for families and community members. The celebration begins with Santa’s Sleigh Day at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, December 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa will make his grand arrival at 11:15 a.m., greeting families for photos and holiday cheer. Visitors can enjoy crafts, storytimes, carolers, live holiday music, festive games, and complimentary snacks and hot cocoa while supplies last.

The City is also encouraging residents to support local families in need through two seasonal donation programs running through December 12. New, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program can be delivered to bins placed at Cerritos City Hall, Cerritos Library, the Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park, Liberty Park, Cerritos Park East, and the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station. Meanwhile, the Salvation Army Angel Giving Tree invites donors to pick up a tag at the Cerritos Senior Center listing a child’s age, clothing size, and gift wish. Donations and their corresponding tags should be returned to the Senior Center by December 12.

Adding a touch of community fun, voting is now underway in the City’s Name the Cow Contest, tied to the upcoming public artwork Milking Time – A Tribute to Dairy Valley. Nearly 300 name submissions were received, and the City has selected the top ten finalists: Bella Cerritos, Bessie, Callie, Cerrito, Clara, Clarabell, Henrietta the Holstein Cow, Legacy, Poe, and Thelma. Residents can vote for their favorite name at cerritos.gov/cow until January 16, 2026. The winning participant will be honored at a City Council meeting and receive City keepsakes. The sculpture series, created by nationally acclaimed artist Jane DeDecker, will depict a farmer, his children, the family dog, and the soon-to-be-named cow, all celebrating Cerritos’ agricultural roots as the City prepares for its 70th anniversary in 2026.

