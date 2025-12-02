Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center Earns National Recognition for Surgical Excellence

DOWNEY, Calif., – The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP®) has selected Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center as one of only 76 hospitals nationwide recognized by for delivering commendable outcomes in surgical care in 2024.



As part of ACS NSQIP, Downey Medical Center tracks surgical outcomes for both inpatient and outpatient procedures. This data helps improve patient safety and guides quality enhancements in surgical care.



“We commend all ACS NSQIP-participating hospitals because they have committed to using high-quality data to improve the surgical care of their patients,” said Dr. Clifford Y. Ko, senior vice president of the ACS Division of Research and Optimal Patient Care. “Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center has gone a step further. Not only do they use the data effectively, they also have the results to prove they are achieving optimal patient outcomes. We are particularly proud of their achievements in this increasingly difficult climate.”

Each year, ACS NSQIP honors hospitals that achieve exceptional results in two categories: All Cases (for overall surgical outcomes) and High-Risk (for outcomes for patients with greater surgical risks).



Using risk-adjusted data from the July 2025 ACS NSQIP Semiannual Report (covering the 2024 calendar year), Downey Medical Center earned Meritorious status in the High-Risk category – a powerful reflection of the hospital’s commitment to safe and high-quality care for every patient.

“This national recognition from the American College of Surgeons reflects our unwavering commitment to surgical excellence and patient safety,” said Dr. Laurie Anne Chu, area medical director, Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center. “At our hospital, we use high-quality data not just to measure outcomes, but to continually raise the standard of care. Achieving Meritorious status in the High-Risk category underscores the dedication of our physicians, nurses and surgical teams to delivering the safest, most effective care for every patient, every time.”



Hospitals were evaluated using a composite score based on eight critical patient safety measures:

Mortality – survival rates.

– survival rates. Unplanned Intubation – unexpected breathing support.

– unexpected breathing support. Ventilator Use more than 48 Hours – extended ventilator time.

more than 48 Hours – extended ventilator time. Renal Failure – kidney complications.

– kidney complications. Cardiac Events – cardiac arrest or heart attack.

– cardiac arrest or heart attack. Respiratory Issues – pneumonia and related conditions.

– pneumonia and related conditions. Surgical Site Infections – infections at or near the surgical area.

– infections at or near the surgical area. Urinary Tract Infection – post-surgical urinary complications.



By excelling in these areas, Downey Medical Center has demonstrated its unwavering dedication to patient safety and surgical excellence