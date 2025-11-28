November 28, 2025 Los Cerritos Community News Digital Edition

Happy Friday!

This week’s digital edition of Los Cerritos Community News leads with an exclusive investigation that forced the removal of Whittier Union High School District Trustee Gary Mendez after state and county authorities confirmed he had unlawfully held two incompatible public offices. Our coverage details the timeline, legal findings, and political fallout that culminated in Mendez’s resignation.

Inside this edition, readers will also find local government updates across Southeast Los Angeles County, including the City of Cerritos’ effort to rezone key commercial corridors for future housing development, plus a look at Los Angeles County’s ribbon-cutting for two new Project Homekey supportive housing communities in Long Beach.

This issue includes expanded community reporting from Cerritos, Artesia, Bellflower, Lakewood, Norwalk, La Mirada, Pico Rivera, Hawaiian Gardens, Santa Fe Springs and surrounding cities, along with sports coverage, holiday features, and the hyper-local stories we cover every week.

We hope you enjoy this week’s edition, and thank you for supporting quality community journalism.

Brian Hews, Editor and Publisher