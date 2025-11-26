UMass Memorial Medical Center Earns National Center of Excellence Designation in Nutrition and Dietetics

PRESTIGIOUS AWARD: From (l-r), top row: Emily Sharron, Kylie Grenier, Kimberly Minogue, Alexa Hassan, Jackie Kutil, Riley Templer, Hannah Kozlowski, Jessica Mousseau, Sara Graves, Marla Mungovan From (l-r) bottom row Anna Mooradian, Nia Jones, Jody Fleshman, Christine Castle, Michelle Rightmyer, Stacey Feroleto, Jessica Hews, Jessica Lundberg, Hannah Cavaretta, Yvette Pignone, Laura Villani

UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts has been awarded the prestigious Center of Excellence Designation from the Commission on Dietetic Registration, the credentialing arm of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The national recognition honors hospitals that demonstrate exceptional leadership, strong clinical outcomes, and a deep commitment to elevating the profession of nutrition and dietetics.

The Center of Excellence designation is given only to organizations that meet rigorous standards set by the Commission, including proven success in integrating registered dietitians into patient care, advancing evidence-based nutrition practices, and supporting a strong organizational culture around clinical nutrition. Institutions with this designation are recognized for championing the role of dietitians and for consistently delivering high-quality nutrition services across the healthcare system.

UMass Memorial’s nutrition team says the process was both validating and motivating. Beth Peterson, Senior Clinical Dietitian at the medical center, described the experience as eye-opening. She said the application process highlighted how much the department has already accomplished to elevate the role of registered dietitians and improve the nutrition care provided to patients.

“It also highlighted some of the amazing things our individual dietitians had done, and continue to do,” Peterson said. “To have all these accomplishments recorded in one application was gratifying. At the same time, the application helped us to recognize areas where we could improve.”

UMass Memorial now joins an elite group of healthcare institutions nationwide that hold the Center of Excellence distinction. The award signals to patients, families, and the broader medical community that the organization delivers some of the highest-quality nutrition care in the country and actively supports its dietitians as essential members of the medical team.