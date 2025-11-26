A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

November 26, 2025

On behalf of the City of Cerritos, we hope you’re all having a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday. During this time of reflection and thanks, I want to express my appreciation to our residents, businesses, visitors, City employees, and my City Council colleagues. From our beautiful public venues and successful community events to our key safety and economic initiatives, we continue to fulfill our Strategic Plan goals and witness our Cerritos in Progress theme in action.

The City of Cerritos prides itself in providing quality services to over 48,000 residents, 1,600-plus businesses, and frequent visitors. We cannot do our jobs without you. Thank you for visiting our beautiful parks, state-of-the-art Library, Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park, and our renowned Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts. Thank you for supporting our local education system and helping our schools succeed. Thank you for contributing to our bustling business community, whether you’re a business owner, worker, or patron at the Cerritos Auto Square, Cerritos Towne Center, Los Cerritos Center, Plaza 183, or other shopping centers in Cerritos.

The City cannot provide quality services without the dedication of our employees. I want to thank them for their unwavering commitment to ensuring Cerritos is a great place to live, visit, and do business. Our City is comprised of approximately 500 part-time and full-time staff and dozens of additional volunteers across multiple divisions and departments. Around this time of year we celebrate staff who have completed service years of 5, 10, 20, and beyond. This is always a proud moment for our honorees, their colleagues, and the City Council.

I’m also proud and thankful for the award-winning services that our employees provide. Earlier this year, the California Public Information Officials (CAPIO) organization awarded our Communications and Marketing Division with first place for its employee recruitment video. The video not only featured our dedicated staff, but showcased the value of working for the City of Cerritos and serving our community. We’re also thankful in 2025 to have received, for the 26th year, the distinction of Tree City USA. This award from the Arbor Day Foundation acknowledges the City’s commitment to our beautiful urban forest that our Public Works team maintains. Trees, streets, and public facilities are vital aspects to a thriving community and prioritized in our budget. We were recently recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association with its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. This reflects the quality and standards with which our Finance team prepared the City’s annual budget documents.

From our award-winning services to state-of-the-art amenities, Cerritos truly is a city in progress. We progress by acknowledging where we are, ways to improve, and by overcoming challenges. Which is why I’m incredibly thankful to our residents, business, and staff for their feedback and collaboration. Whether it impacts a small group or our entire community, we require a collaborative approach to solve key issues and move forward together. Thank you for all that you do. On behalf of the City of Cerritos, have a thankful and joyful holiday season.