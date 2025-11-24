Universal Studios Hollywood Serves Up a Holiday Menu Only the Grinch Could Love

November 24, 2025

If you enjoy starting the holidays with a little culinary whimsy, Universal Studios Hollywood delivers in style. Even before the lights and Wizarding World snowfall, the park offers a playful menu that feels like the chefs had as much fun creating it as guests will have trying it.

Start strong with Who-Hash, the legendary loaded tater tots drenched in brisket sauce, grilled onions, and enough toppings to qualify as a structurally unsound building. Then there’s the Klubwich, a turkey-ham-bacon Swiss cheese situation served with curly fries and scientifically engineered to guarantee you won’t be climbing any holiday stairs.

Who-Hash

The Dumpit to Crumpit Onion Rings arrive fully loaded with chicken, bacon, jalapenos, and white queso, making them the onion rings that said, “What if we stopped pretending we’re vegetables?” For lighter eaters, there’s the Who-Wreath Salad — the only dish on the menu that won’t make your cardiologist materialize behind you in a puff of smoke.

The Dumpit to Crumpit Onion Rings

If you’ve ever wondered what a corn dog would taste like if it were wearing a coat made of cheddar cheese sauce and cereal, Universal now offers the Stick a Doodle Corn Dog to answer that extremely specific question. And then there’s the Who-B-Q Roast Beastwich, which features brisket, BBQ corn chips, pickles, and sauce on a spiral croissant bun, proving once and for all that culinary restraint is not welcome here.

Colorful cereal meets the corn dog; snack on the Stick a Doodle Corn Dog at Universal Studios Hollywood this season.

The Gooey Gobble Melt provides turkey, Swiss, creamy slaw, and cranberry aioli — Thanksgiving in sandwich form — while The Roast Beast-less Loaf offers a plant-based option for the morally superior members of your party. But the crown jewel, the pièce de résistance, the “this is why America leads the world in snack engineering,” is Max’s Hot Dog — a 22-inch monster covered in chili, cheese, and fried potato strings. Truly the emotional journey of the entire menu.

Dessert brings absolutely no mercy: the Heart Grew 3 Sizes Cookie (concerning), the 2 Sizes Too Small Cupcake (relatable), the Grinch Donut (judgmental), Max’s Gingerbread Blondie, Who Pudding, the Who-bilation Funnel Cake, and Grinchmas Kettle Corn. All of them appear designed to ensure that by the end of the night, your own heart grows three sizes — strictly in cholesterol.

And don’t forget the beverages: Grinch’s Heart Lemonade, Who Cold Brew, Who-ville Snowball Fight hot cocoa, Reindeer in Training Ginger Ale, classic and spiked hot cocoa, and Hot Apple Cider. For those headed to the Wizarding World, there’s Hot Butterbeer, Hot Spiced Apple Cider, and Hot Spiced Apple Toddy — perfect for warming your hands, your soul, and your rapidly approaching financial regret.

If this is what the menu looks like, just imagine the rest of the holiday event. Now, onto the main festivities…

Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood

Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood kicked off today with enough lights, treats and themed chaos to make even the Grinch consider therapy. The park’s winter celebration runs daily through Sunday, January 4, offering guests a mash-up of “Grinchmas,” “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” the ever-energetic SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and enough holiday snacks to require a post-visit nap.

At the center of it all is “Grinchmas,” where the 65-foot wobbly holiday tree in Universal Plaza looks like it was designed by an architect who absolutely gave up halfway through. The holiday spirit continues at the new Grinchmas-themed café at Hollywood & Dine, where guests can finally try Whoville’s culinary creations instead of just reading about them. The famously popular Who-Hash returns, alongside a lineup clearly invented by someone who asked, “What if December had no rules?” Highlights include a Klubwich stacked with turkey, ham and bacon, onion rings smothered in toppings, a corn dog coated in cheddar cheese sauce and cereal, and Max’s 22-inch Hot Dog, which appears to have been engineered for sport. For the responsible diners, there is a plant-based Roast Beast-less Loaf, though the holidays may not be the time for restraint.

Inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hogsmeade transforms into a snow-dusted holiday village where guests can enjoy the annual English Holiday Meal at Three Broomsticks with roasted turkey, brussels sprouts, stuffing and bacon-wrapped sausage. To stay warm, there is hot spiced apple cider, hot spiced apple toddy and of course Hot Butterbeer, which remains the most delicious financial mistake in theme park history.

Holiday shoppers can browse an all-new collection of wizarding ornaments, home décor, apparel and an interactive Pygmy Puff shoulder pal. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD joins the festivities with seasonal merchandise and a Power-Up Band offer: buy one at regular price and get a discount on the second one, perfect for stuffing into stockings or for guests who simply like tapping virtual question blocks.

Universal has also launched a fresh “Holidays at Universal” merchandise line featuring designs from Hello Kitty, Shrek, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and classics like Jaws and Back to the Future. Many of these items are available online through shopUniversal.com, saving tired shoppers the trouble of hauling bags around the park.

For die-hard fans, Universal is promoting the Annual Pass as the gift that keeps on giving, especially with next year’s debut of “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift.” For a limited time, new passes include three extra months free, giving guests even more opportunities to enjoy Grinch-shaped funnel cakes.

Universal CityWalk is also celebrating, with live entertainment, holiday treats and a Wicked: For Good-themed tree. Moviegoers at Universal Cinema receive $5 parking with a same-day ticket, which might be the most magical deal in Los Angeles this season.

Seasonal offerings at VIVO Italian Kitchen, Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, Voodoo Doughnut, NBC Sports Grill & Brew, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and the Hello Kitty and Friends Café round out the CityWalk experience. Shoppers can browse everything from NBA apparel to Jurassic World gifts and Minions merchandise for last-minute holiday giving.

The holiday celebration is included with park admission, though guests must be 21 or older with valid ID to purchase alcoholic beverages. More information is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com. Admission to CityWalk remains free, along with the priceless entertainment of watching full-grown adults sprint toward Hot Butterbeer on a chilly December night.