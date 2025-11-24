The Most Popular Sporting Events Still to Come This Year

If there’s one thing Americans do right, it’s sports. We’re the most successful country to have ever competed in the Olympics, with 3,100 medals in total and 1000 of them being gold. We’re a country home to some of the most famous athletes in the world, including Michael Phelps, Michael Jordan, and Serena Williams, and we host some of the biggest sporting events across the globe that reel in fans from all over the world.

Winter might not be the most popular time for sporting events, but there are still many exciting tournaments and matches coming up during these last two months of 2025. Some are close to home and some are a little further afield but still worth catching if you can. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the sporting events that we are most looking forward to before the end of the year.

Cerritos College Athletics

Locals to Los Cerritos have a lot to look forward to this winter with the Cerritos College Athletics, home to the men’s basketball team, the Falcons. The Falcons will be going head-to-head against Cypress Community College later this week on Wednesday, November 19, and they have another game scheduled for Wednesday, November 26, against Allan Hancock Community College. In December, the Falcons are due to take on Santiago Canyon College, Oxnard College, and Los Angeles Trade Technical College, among others. Falcon games are a great time for the community of Los Cerritos to come together in support of these talented young men, and so we are with them every step of the way.

NBA Cup: Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers

This is another event many Los Cerritos locals are looking forward to, a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, November 25. This will be yet another continuation of the battle between the rival teams, colloquially referred to as the 'Battle of L.A.' The game is set to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, which is the current home of the Lakers. Since the game falls under the NBA Cup, the results will count towards both the regular season and the Cup standings.

2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

This is, arguably, the most exciting sporting event yet to happen in the States this year. The 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix is due to take place between November 20 and November 22 at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. There will be two practice races on November 20, and another the day after on November 21. Later on November 21, the qualifiers will commence, ready for the actual race on November 22. This is one of the biggest events in Formula One racing, with fans travelling from all across the United States and the globe to watch it in action. Fans watching from home, however, can catch a live stream of the race on Viaplay and F1 TV Pro. The length of the circuit is 6.201 km, and the drivers will make 50 laps before a winner is announced. The total distance of the race comes out to an impressive 309.958 km. George Russel took the trophy for last year’s race, and Lando Norris managed to secure a record for fastest lap time of just under one minute and thirty-five seconds.

This is a relatively new annual race for Formula One, as it only began in 2023, with the Las Vegas Strip Circuit built at the same time. It is an excellent location for such a thrilling sporting event, and many of us are looking forward to not only watching the race but also immersing ourselves in all the dazzling lights and sounds of the LA strip.

Conclusion

We’re coming to the end of the year and, although most of this year’s exciting sporting events are already over and done with, there are still a wide variety of both local and further afield sporting events you could finish the year with. We’ve included just three that we believe might appeal to Los Cerritos residents, but a quick search can bring up multiple US sports events calendars that will detail not only what is still to come this year, but also what we can expect to see as we welcome in 2026.